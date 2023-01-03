Converge ships Ilagan, Digregorio, Hill to Blackwater for Eboña, draft pick

PBA
Delfin Dioquino
NEW SQUAD. RK Ilagan bids Converge goodbye after two productive conferences with the team.

PBA Images

Converge parts ways with RK Ilagan, Mike Digregorio, and Tyrus Hill going into the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Converge let go a portion of its core to acquire a big man and a draft pick from Blackwater.

In a trade approved by the PBA on Tuesday, January 3, the FiberXers shipped RK Ilagan, Mike Digregorio, and Tyrus Hill to the Bossing in exchange for Barkley Eboña and a first-round pick in the next rookie draft.

Blackwater receives a serviceable guard in Ilagan, who averaged 8.1 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds in two conferences with Converge that saw him help the franchise reach the playoffs in both occasions.

Digregorio returns to the Bossing more than three years since he last played for the squad, while Hill gets traded for the second time in his rookie season.

Eboña, on the other hand, eyes a fresh start with the FiberXers after an underwhelming campaign for Blackwater this season.

In two conferences for the Bossing this season, Eboña – a former fourth overall pick – averaged just 3.2 points and 3 rebounds.

They will play for their new squads when the Governors’ Cup comes off the wraps later this January. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
