Tungcab-led Blackwater trumps Phoenix, snaps 7-game skid after promising 3-0 start

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Blackwater ends its PBA Philippine Cup campaign on a high, leaning on promising youngster Jaydee Tungcab against Phoenix to net its first win since starting the conference with a rare three-game win streak

MANILA, Philippines – Jaydee Tungcab posted a career-high 19 points to lift the Blackwater Bossing over the Phoenix Fuel Masters, 102-83, ending what once was a hopeful 2024 PBA Philippine Cup campaign at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday, May 4.

The win was Blackwater’s first since starting the conference 3-0 as the Bossing ended with a 4-7 record.

Projected to net the second pick again in next season’s rookie draft, Blackwater finished the season with a two-conference total of 5 wins and 17 losses.

Sparked by Tungcab’s three-pointer, Blackwater broke the game open in the 4th quarter, igniting a 37-14 burst to take the Fuel Masters, who ended the season with a 3-8 card.

Tungcab drilled 5 triples en route to his career performance.

Troy Rosario stuffed the stat sheet in the win with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Rey Nambatac added 16 markers.

With the additions of Nambatac, James Yap, and other rookies in the offseason, Blackwater looked like a revamped squad to start the All-Filipino conference as they snagged wins against the Meralco Bolts, the TNT Tropang Giga, and the Converge FiberXers.

However, it went downhill from there as they lost their next seven games to slide out of playoff contention before this win.

Meanwhile, Phoenix leaned on Jason Perkins, who finished with 22 points and 8 rebounds, while JJ Alejandro backed him up with 14 markers.

The Fuel Masters came off a semifinal appearance in the previous Commissioner’s Cup before falling off in the Philippine Cup due to various injuries, mainly to star guard Tyler Tio.

Despite a fairly successful import-laden conference, Phoenix is set to have the third pick in the next draft with an overall season record of 13-15.

The Scores

Blackwater 102 – Tungcab 19, Rosario 17, Nambatac 16, Guinto 11, Escoto 10, Hill 8, Casio 3, Chua 3, Suerte 2, Kwekuteye 2, David 0, Jopia 0.

Phoenix 83 – Perkins 22, Alejandro 14, Lalata 9, Tuffin 7, Mocon 7, Rivero 7, Camacho 6, Verano 6, Salado 3, Jazul 2, Garcia 0

Quarters: 18-11, 30-36, 65-69, 102-83.

– Rappler.com