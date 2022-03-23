Converge takes over Alaska franchise, joins PBA

TRANSFER. Converge will continue the legacy of Alaska in the PBA.

The sale of the Alaska franchise to Converge receives an 11-0 vote from the PBA board of governors

MANILA, Philippines – Converge is officially joining the PBA as it takes over the Alaska franchise after the Aces bid the league goodbye following 35 storied seasons.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, together with new Converge governor Chito Salud and Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann, announced the news in a press conference on Wednesday, March 23.

Marcial said the sale of the Aces’ franchise received an 11-0 vote from the PBA board of governors.

Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony and Alaska team owner Fred Uytengsu finalized the deal.

“Converge is extremely proud to be associated with the PBA, a pillar and institution in Philippine sports with a long and storied history,” Uy said in a statement.

“We are excited to commence our journey in building a track record and legacy of competitiveness, innovation, character, discipline, devotion and sportsmanship worthy of the support and respect of PBA fans.” – Rappler.com