Converge to decide on tenure of Alaska players, coaches for next PBA season

MANILA, Philippines – Whether Converge will retain the entire Alaska team for the next PBA season as it takes over the Aces’ franchise has yet to be decided.

Former PBA commissioner Chito Salud, who will serve as team governor for Converge, said he will be working closely with Alaska governor Dickie Bachmann to evaluate what needs to be done by the new PBA squad.

“Together, we’ll review and assess the performance of the players and coaches and make a decision soon,” Salud said in a press conference on Wednesday, March 23.

“We believe that this team has great potential and we just need to recalibrate and move forward.”

In their farewell tour, the Aces fell just a win short of their first semifinal appearance in more than three years as they bowed out of the Governors’ Cup quarterfinals to the NLEX Road Warriors.

Facing a twice-to-beat disadvantage, Alaska dragged NLEX to a do-or-die game with a 93-79 win but eventually saw its last dance come a halt following an 80-96 loss in the decider.

It did not take long for the Aces to find a buyer since they announced last February 16 that they will be leaving the league as the PBA announced on Wednesday the transfer of the franchise to Converge – lock, stock, and barrel.

Roster changes, though, are expected as most of the Alaska players have expiring contracts.

Jeron Teng and rookies Ben Adamos and Taylor Browne are among the few whose contracts go beyond this season.

“We have barely three months to prepare for the next season,” said Salud. “Please, do not expect any complete answer from us right now because we still have to meet the team.”

“It is just today that the PBA has announced the approval of the franchise transfer. We have tried to keep this under wraps so as not to distract the Alaska players while they were still competing.”

Converge will reveal its moniker during its team launch on April 5. – Rappler.com