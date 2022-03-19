NLEX cruises to Governors’ Cup semis as Alaska bids PBA goodbye

END OF THE ROAD. Mark St. Fort and Alaska end their PBA Governors' Cup campaign.

MANILA, Philippines – NLEX denied Alaska an extension to its farewell tour after cruising to a 96-80 rout in their do-or-die clash for a semifinal berth in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, March 19.

Import Cameron Clark dominated with 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals as the Road Warriors pulled the plug on the Aces’ last dance.

Bidding the PBA goodbye after 36 years, Alaska had sought to capture its 15th title in its final conference and reinforced that bid after dragging the twice-to-beat NLEX to a rubber match with a 93-79 victory in Game 1.

However, that only delayed the Aces’ exit as the Road Warriors dominated the middle quarters on the way to the win that propelled them to their first semifinal appearance in the Governors’ Cup.

JR Quiñahan came off the bench and produced 12 points in the win, Kris Rosales chalked up 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Justin Chua added 10 points and 4 rebounds.

NLEX 96 – Clark 24, Quiñahan 12, Rosales 12, Chua 10, Nieto 10, Trollano 9, Alas 7, Soyud 7, Varilla 3, Ighalo 2, Murrell 0, Paniamogan 0, Semerad 0.

Alaska 80 – Saint Fort 14, Teng 13, DiGregorio 11, Tolomia 11, Bulanadi 8, Taha 8, Tratter 6, Ilagan 5, Ahanmisi 4, Racal 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 46-31, 71-52, 96-80.

