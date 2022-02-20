UNDEFEATED. Almond Vosotros and TNT complete an unbeaten run in Leg 1 of the second PBA 3x3 conference.

MANILA, Philippines – Almond Vosotros took over for the TNT Tropang Giga down the stretch as they captured the PBA 3×3 second conference Leg 1 championship at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 20.

With the score knotted at 17-all with only a minute left to play in the finals, Vosotros sank two crucial long bombs, including the game-winning two-pointer, to lift TNT past Meralco, 21-19, and take home the P100,000 grand prize.

Vosotros finished the championship game with a team-high 10 points, while Samboy De Leon and newly acquired big man Raymark Acuno tallied 4 points apiece.

On the other side, Tonino Gonzaga’s 11-point finals explosion went for naught as the Bolts settled for second place in the first leg, bagging P50,000.

The Tropang Giga, who wrapped up Leg 1 of the second conference with an unblemished 6-0 record, also eliminated the Purefoods TJ Titans in the quarterfinals, 21-15, and first conference grand champions Limitless Appmasters in the semifinals, 20-19.

Vosotros led the way for the Tropang Giga in their three knockout matches, averaging 8 points, while De Leon backstopped the former De La Salle University standout with an average of 6 points.

Lervin Flores also stepped up big for TNT in its three playoff outings, averaging 4.3 points, while Acuno averaged 2.3 markers.

Meanwhile, Barangay Ginebra, which swept all of its matches on Saturday, only settled for third after suffering a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Meralco in the semifinals.

The new-look Gin Kings, led by Encho Serrano and Jayson David, took home P30,000. – Rappler.com