Magnolia completes double-digit comeback, keeps unbeaten start versus NLEX

CLUTCH. Paul Lee delivers for Magnolia in the endgame to keep its undefeated start at 5-0

NLEX rookie guard Matt Nieto misses three straight free throws in the clutch as Magnolia hangs on for the win

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots dug deep in the 2022 PBA Governors’ Cup to escape the NLEX Road Warriors, 112-109, on Wednesday, February 16, at the Araneta Coliseum.

With the win, the Hotshots kept their early unbeaten start in the conference at 5-0, while the Road Warriors dropped their third consecutive game after winning four straight for a 4-3 slate.

Paul Lee led the clutch comeback with 21 points on 8-16 shooting, capped off with a clutch mid-range jumper in response to an earlier Kevin Alas triple for a 106-105 Magnolia lead with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter.

Although the Hotshots held on to a 110-109 edge until the final minute, NLEX had one last chance to pull ahead after rookie guard Matt Nieto was fouled from the three-point line with 32 ticks left.

Needing only one point to tie, the champion floor general from Ateneo surprisingly clanked all three freebies, which gave Magnolia import Mike Harris a chance to pad the Hotshots lead a little more with a late layup for a 112-109 advantage.

Both NLEX reinforcement KJ McDaniels, and local forward Don Trollano had their chances to tie the game from downtown, but both attempts fell short as Magnolia held on for the win to stay atop the standings.

From down 11 points early in the fourth quarter, 81-92, the Hotshots stormed back with a crucial 11-0 run to tie the game up, 92-all, with 7:52 left in regulation.

What followed was nearly eight minutes of thrilling back-and-forth basketball, highlighted by the clutch exchange between Alas and Lee to set up the endgame.

“I wanted to increase the pressure. I wanted to control the pace of the game. So I played small in the fourth quarter,” said head coach Chito Victolero after the nail-biting win.

“We kept on pressuring their guards. Thankfully, we kind of had a run. Once the game got close, they finished the game strong.”

Harris led the Calvin Abueva-less Hotshots with 31 points, and 10 rebounds. Big man Ian Sangalang powered the bench with 14 markers, while Jio Jalalon tallied 9 points and a game-high 11 assists.

McDaniels led all scorers in the loss with a 35-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Alas added 22 markers, 11 coming in the final 2:26 of the second quarter alone.

Magnolia can keep the run going to six straight wins with a victory over the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Saturday, February 19, 6:45 pm.

Meanwhile, NLEX looks to snap its growing skid on Friday, February 18, 3 pm, against a Blackwater Bossing side currently trying to get rid of a now-infamous 25-game freefall.

The Scores

Magnolia 112 – Harris 31, Lee 21, Sangalang 14, Barroca 11, Ahanmisi 9, Wong 8, Dionisio 7, Corpuz 6, Ahanmisi 5, Reavis 0.

NLEX 109 – McDaniels 35, Alas 22, Trollano 18, Cruz 12, Quiñahan 8, Nieto 7, Soyud 5, Porter 2, Varilla 0, Rosales 0, Paniamogan 0, Ighalo 0.

Quarters: 22-25, 54-56, 77-88, 112-109.

– Rappler.com