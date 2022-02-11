Harris, Magnolia survive gutsy TNT to improve to 4-0

Mike Harris and Magnolia build a lead just enough to withstand a second-half surge by TNT and seize solo lead in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Magnolia nearly squandered a massive lead but held on to beat TNT, 96-93, and stayed unscathed in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, February 11.

Import Mike Harris dominated with 41 points and 18 rebounds as the Hotshots built a lead as big as 19 points – enough to withstand a second-half surge by the KaTropa and seize solo lead in the standings with a 4-0 record.

With Magnolia up 96-93 with less than two ticks left, Harris had a chance to put the game beyond reach after being sent to the charity stripe but missed his two foul shots.

Harris, though, secured his own miss to shut the comeback door on TNT.

Paul Lee led the Magnolia locals with 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals, Mark Barroca put up 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Calvin Abueva chalked up 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Harris caught fire early, pouring 12 points in the first six minutes as the Hotshots enjoyed a 25-6 advantage against a Tropang Giga crew that badly missed the presence of Roger Pogoy, who sat out with a calf injury.

But TNT chipped away at its deficit and trailed by only 5 points, 66-71, with a quarter left to play.

Then Kib Montalbo drained a booming three-pointer with less than 50 seconds remaining as the Tropang Giga inched within a whisker, 90-91.

However, a contentious Montalbo foul on Lee and a crucial Mikey Williams turnover in back-to-back possessions proved costly and allowed Magnolia to nail a 96-91 advantage.

The Hotshots welcomed back veteran big man Rafi Reavis, who delivered 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 block in his first game after finally getting vaccinated.

Aaron Fuller led the way for the TNT with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Mikey Williams recorded 17 points and 6 assists, while Gab Banal tallied 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The Tropang Giga, who fell to 2-3, face a hectic schedule as they will play three more games until February 18 before some of their players reinforce Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Scores

Magnolia 96 – Harris 41, Lee 15, Barroca 14, Sangalang 7, Abueva 6, Jalalon 6, Reavis 4, Ahanmisi 3, Corpuz 0, Wong 0, Dionisio 0.

TNT 93 – Fuller 21, M. Williams 17, Banal 16, Castro 15, Montalbo 8, K. Williams 7, Erram 5, Reyes 3, Rosario 1, Khobuntin 0, Heruela 0, Marcelo 0.

Quarters: 31-14, 52-39, 71-66, 96-93.

– Rappler.com