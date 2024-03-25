James Yap fulfilled after record All-Star appearance in Bacolod homecoming

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

James Yap claims the record for most PBA All-Star Game selections, seeing action for Team Mark in an entertaining clash with Team Japeth that ended in a draw in Bacolod City

BACOLOD, Philippines – James Yap relished the chance to bring his fellow Negrenses joy as he owned a piece of PBA history with his 18th All-Star Game appearance.

Yap broke his tie with Asi Taulava for most All-Star selections, seeing action for Team Mark in an entertaining clash with Team Japeth that ended in a 140-140 draw at the University of St. La Salle gym here on Sunday, March 24.

“Of course I’m happy and blessed that it happened where I grew up,” said Yap, who hails from Escalante, some two hours away from Bacolod City.

The 42-year-old played for Bacolod Tay Tung High School and Iloilo Commercial Central High School before he took his act to Manila, where he starred for the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP.

Picked second in the 2004 PBA Draft, Yap went on to enjoy a storied career that saw him lead the Purefoods franchise to seven championships, including a rare Grand Slam in 2014, and win a pair of season MVP honors.

Yap got traded to Rain or Shine in 2016 and now plays for Blackwater.

His return to Bacolod was met with warmth and reverence as the fans cheered Yap every time he entered the court and held the ball.

Although Yap ended up scoreless after missing his two attempts from four-point distance and one from three-point range, the experience still proved to be fulfilling.

“I wanted to make a shot but it rimmed out. But at least I saw the people here in Bacolod were happy,” said Yap, now a councilor in San Juan City.

Team Japeth head coach Tim Cone, who mentored Yap for five years at Purefoods, said he is no longer surprised to see his former ward reset the record for most All-Star appearances.

“James, he is like a freak of nature. He is not a normal human being. He finds a way to keep his body in shape, he finds a way to stay sharp. He finds a way to stay effective, even at his age,” said Cone.

“I experienced that for five years and I experienced that through the Grand Slam and he was the MVP in every one of those finals series.” – Rappler.com