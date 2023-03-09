Jamie Malonzo skips PBA Slam Dunk Contest

HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL. Jamie Malonzo is one of the PBA's most electrifying dunkers.

Despite withdrawing from the Slam Dunk Contest, Ginebra high-flyer Jamie Malonzo will still see action in the PBA All-Star Game in Passi City, Iloilo

ILOILO, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo can still showcase his high-flying prowess during the PBA All-Star festivities here in Passi City, not just in the Slam Dunk Contest.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Thursday, March 9, bared that the Barangay Ginebra star pulled out from the All-Star side event due to a shoulder injury.

“He told me that he wants to do the Slam Dunk Contest, but he is dealing with something on his [shoulder] so I told him not do it anymore,” said Marcial in Filipino.

“If it is the Three-Point Shootout, I’ll let him play. But if he gets injured in the Slam Dunk Contest, I’ll probably get the blame from the team and the fans.”

There is no rest for the weary as Malonzo saw action in a total of six games for Gilas Pilipinas and the Gin Kings in a span of 13 days.

Malonzo suited up for the Philippines against Lebanon and Jordan in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last February 24 and 27, respectively, and then played four games for Ginebra in the Governors’ Cup from March 1 to 8.

Despite skipping the event, Malonzo is still expected to treat Ilonggo fans with his aerial exploits as he reinforces Team Japeth Aguilar against Team Scottie Thompson in the All-Star Game.

Without Malonzo, the Slam Dunk Contest field has been trimmed down to four players: NLEX’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Blackwater’s Tyrus Hill, Converge’s David Murrell, and Phoenix’s Chris Lalata.

But that number could go back to five with the possible addition of Fuel Masters rookie Encho Serrano, who is a game-day decision due to an ankle sprain.

“I told him to feel it out first. I told him I’ll give him until tomorrow, if he can do it, then okay,” said Marcial.

Aside from the Slam Dunk Contest, other side events include the Three-Point Shootout and Obstacle Challenge, which will be staged before the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors Game at the City of Passi Arena on Friday, March 10.

The All-Star Game will be held at the same venue on Sunday, March 12. – Rappler.com