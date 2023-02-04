Lastimosa hails Pogoy the best two-way player in PBA

Known as a defensive linchpin, Roger Pogoy has also been a steady offensive force for TNT, scoring at least 20 points in each of his first four games in the PBA Governors' Cup

MANILA, Philippines – As much as Roger Pogoy wants to downplay his offensive contributions for hot-starting TNT, the proof is in the pudding for Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa.

Lastimosa hailed Pogoy the best two-way player in the PBA after the Cebuano gunner keyed TNT to a 3-1 record in the Governors’ Cup with averages of 21 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Pogoy said he only gets scoring opportunities since he receives less defensive attention because of his offensively capable teammates.

“Credit to my teammates because they’re great. I guess the defense is focused on them and that is why I get open looks,” Pogoy said in Filipino.

But Lastimosa begged to differ.

“He just does not get open, we actively look for him,” said Lastimosa. “Roger is very humble. We’ve come a long way with Roger in FEU and he knows that it is through hard work that he is here today.”

“But right now, Roger is probably the best two-way player in the league.”

Pogoy has been a steady force as he scored at least 20 points in each of his first four games, leading all Tropang Giga locals in scoring.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard capped his impressive four-game stretch with a 20-point, 5-rebound, 3-assist, and 3-steal performance in a 93-85 win over Magnolia on Friday, February 3.

“He keeps saying that he is all about defense, but his offense is humming right now. I’ll let him be humble. But he is wrong,” Lastimosa said.

Whether Pogoy can sustain his hot streak will be determined when TNT takes on league-leading Converge, which won all of its first four games, on February 8 at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com