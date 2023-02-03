TNT survives Lee-powered comeback, keeps Magnolia winless

CLUTCH. Roger Pogoy topscores for TNT and hits big buckets down the stretch against Magnolia.

TNT holds on for its third win in four games after almost frittering away a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter

RIZAL, Philippines – TNT endured a fourth-quarter outburst from Paul Lee and hacked out a 93-85 victory over Magnolia to get back on track in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center on Friday, February 3.

Lee erupted for 11 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter as he almost singlehandedly erased the Hotshots’ 16-point deficit, but the Tropang Giga held on for their third win in four games thanks to some Roger Pogoy buckets.

Pogoy finished with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals, scoring half of a decisive 8-0 run in the final four minutes that sealed the victory for TNT.

A blowout appeared to be in the works when Magnolia got buried by 16 points, 66-82, early in the final frame before Lee scattered all of his 11 fourth-quarter points in a blistering 15-1 blitz that pulled them within 81-83.

Lee highlighted the stretch with 3 three-pointers as the Hotshots gave the Tropang Giga a run for their own money.

But TNT answered with 8 unanswered points capped by a Pogoy bucket with under two minutes left to arrest its meltdown.

Calvin Oftana posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalen Hudson put up all-around numbers of 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, although he shot a paltry 4-of-17 clip from the field.

Mikey Williams also chimed in 14 points to go with 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists for the Tropang Giga as he bounced back from his quiet two-point outing in their loss to NLEX two days prior.

Calvin Abueva delivered 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in the losing effort, bucking a knee injury he suffered in the second quarter following a collision with Hudson.

Abueva sat out a huge chunk of the middle quarters before he returned, even scoring 6 points in the fourth period to help keep Magnolia in the game.

Like Hudson, Hotshots import Eric McCree struggled offensively with just 12 points and a whopping 8 turnovers, but he still made his presence felt with 16 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks.

Jio Jalalon added 10 points for Magnolia, which has yet to win after two games.

The Scores

TNT 93 – Pogoy 20, M.Williams 14, Hudson 14, Oftana 14, K.Williams 11, Castro 9, Khobuntin 4, Chua 4, Tungcab 3, Varilla 0, Montalbo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Magnolia 85 – Lee 24, McCree 12, Abueva 12, Jalalon 10, Escoto 8, Wong 6, Barroca 5, Dionisio 4, Dela Rosa 2,Corpuz 2, Ahanmisi 0.

Quarters: 18-21, 52-39, 75-64, 93-85.

– Rappler.com