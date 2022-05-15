PBA
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables

Total Election Results Processed

As of May 13, 2022 3:18 PM

98.35%

Source: COMELEC Transparency Server

Votes are in

See the results

View results here
PBA Draft

FULL LIST: 2022 PBA Season 47 Draft

Delfin Dioquino
FULL LIST: 2022 PBA Season 47 Draft

ROOKIE DRAFT. The PBA welcomes a new set of rookies.

Delfin Dioquino/Rappler

NLEX drafts Tyrus Hill at No. 7, Barangay Ginebra picks Javi Gomez de Liaño at No. 8, Blackwater selects Kurt Lojera at No. 9, while Rain or Shine gets Shaun Ildefonso at No. 10

MANILA, Philippines – Sixty-six players eye to fulfill their hoop dreams as they test their luck in the PBA Draft on Sunday, May 15, at the Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

A total of 75 players submitted their draft applications, but that number got trimmed to 66 as some failed to submit the necessary requirements.

Here is the full list of draftess:

First round
  1. Brandon Ganuelas – Blackwater
  2. Jeremiah Gray – Terrafirma
  3. Jeo Ambohot – Converge
  4. Justin Arana – Converge
  5. Gian Mamuyac – Rain or Shine
  6. JM Calma – NorthPort
  7. Tyrus Hill – NLEX
  8. Javi Gomez de Liaño – Barangay Ginebra
  9. Kurt Lojera – Blackwater
  10. Shaun Ildefonso – Rain or Shine

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

PBA Draft

Philippine basketball