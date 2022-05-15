FULL LIST: 2022 PBA Season 47 Draft

ROOKIE DRAFT. The PBA welcomes a new set of rookies.

NLEX drafts Tyrus Hill at No. 7, Barangay Ginebra picks Javi Gomez de Liaño at No. 8, Blackwater selects Kurt Lojera at No. 9, while Rain or Shine gets Shaun Ildefonso at No. 10

MANILA, Philippines – Sixty-six players eye to fulfill their hoop dreams as they test their luck in the PBA Draft on Sunday, May 15, at the Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

A total of 75 players submitted their draft applications, but that number got trimmed to 66 as some failed to submit the necessary requirements.

Here is the full list of draftess:

First round

Brandon Ganuelas – Blackwater Jeremiah Gray – Terrafirma Jeo Ambohot – Converge Justin Arana – Converge Gian Mamuyac – Rain or Shine JM Calma – NorthPort Tyrus Hill – NLEX Javi Gomez de Liaño – Barangay Ginebra Kurt Lojera – Blackwater Shaun Ildefonso – Rain or Shine

– Rappler.com