Delfin Dioquino

Julie Anne San Jose, Vanie Gandler among muses as 48th PBA season tips off

Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose will join Magnolia, while volleyball player Vanie Gandler will grace the PBA opening ceremony with NLEX

MANILA, Philippines – Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose and athletes Vanie Gandler and Kaizen dela Serna headline the muses who will add glamor as the 48th PBA season tips off on Sunday, November 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

San Jose will join Magnolia in the parade of teams before it tangles with TNT in the first game of the Commissioner’s Cup at 7 pm.

Gandler, who plays for the Cignal HD Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League, and Dela Serna, a multiple medalist in Southeast Asian Games obstacle course racing, will grace the opening ceremony with NLEX and Meralco, respectively.

Fan favorite Barangay Ginebra tapped actress Heaven Peralejo, while powerhouses TNT and San Miguel will respectively go with host Atasha Muhlach and actress Franki Russell.

Beauty queens Herlene Budol (Blackwater) and Angel Santos (NorthPort) will also serve as muses together with internet personalities Yukii Takahashi (Phoenix) and Yskaela Fujimoto (Converge).

Rounding out the list of muses are Mary Jane Encabo and Jennelle Noblezada (Rain or Shine) and Saira Khan (Terrafirma).

Comedians Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola will host the opening ceremony, which will feature performances from boy group Alamat, TG of MNL, Electro Groovers, UP Streetdance Club, and Chie Filomeno.

The PBA will also crown the MVP of the previous season on Sunday in the Leo Awards along with the Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, and members of the Mythical and All-Defensive Teams. – Rappler.com

