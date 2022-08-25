No plans to miss Game 3 as Mikey Williams battles sprained ankle

PLAYING HURT. A sprained ankle limits Mikey Williams to his lowest scoring outing in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Mikey Williams eyes a big bounce-back performance as he looks to help TNT claim a 2-1 lead against San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Whatever it takes, Mikey Williams wants to play in Game 3 of PBA Philippine Cup finals.

Williams vows to fight through the pain of his sprained ankle as he looks to help TNT claim a 2-1 lead against San Miguel in the best-of-seven championship duel on Friday, August 26, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I’ll be ready for Game 3,” Williams told reporters after the Tropang Giga absorbed a 109-100 loss on Wednesday that allowed the Beermen to tie the series at 1-1.

The Mythical First Team member sustained the injury in the first quarter of their Wednesday defeat as Simon Enciso fell on his left ankle.

Williams immediately limped out of the court but managed to return in the opening quarter, even finishing the game and logging in 30 minutes.

But the injury prevented Williams from producing his usual numbers as he went scoreless in the second half and finished with a conference-low 7 points on a 3-of-10 shooting.

The loss marked the first time in the All-Filipino conference that Williams, who leads the league with 19.7 points, got limited to single digits in scoring.

“[I] just tried to push through for my team and try to play on it but it was hurting the whole game,” Williams said.

The reigning Scoring Champion, though, has no plans missing Game 3.

“I’mma do whatever I have to do – if it is [cryotherapy] or ice bath, I’ll figure out a way to get better,” Williams said. – Rappler.com