Rain or Shine back on track, rides hot start to dump Converge

ON A ROLL. Rey Nambatac and Rain or Shine continue their stellar run in the PBA On Tour.

Shaun Ildefonso, Anton Asistio, and Rey Nambatac set the tone as Rain or Shine redeems itself from its first loss in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – A scorching start catapulted Rain or Shine to an imposing 127-110 win over Converge in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday, June 30.

The Elasto Painters jumped to a commanding 41-20 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way as they redeemed themselves from their first loss of the preseason tournament and improved to 5-1.

Shaun Ildefonso finished with a tournament-high 19 points and set the tone in the rout, scattering 11 points, including back-to-back three-pointers, in the opening frame.

Anton Asistio churned out 20 points and Rey Nambatac chipped in 17 points as they also figured prominently in that blazing first period by scoring 8 points each in the salvo.

Gian Mamuyac delivered 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, while Santi Santillan added 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in the win that kept Rain or Shine at solo second place behind unbeaten Magnolia (6-0).

Down by as many as 31 points, 59-90, the FiberXers threatened a comeback when they got within 99-112 midway through the fourth quarter off a Kevin Racal triple and an Alec Stockton layup in succession.

But Ildefonso, Asistio, and Nambatac effectively shut the door on Converge as they conspired for an 11-3 run that sealed the deal.

Nick Demusis also made his presence felt for the Elasto Painters with 10 points, while Andrei Caracut and Jhonard Clarito contributed 9 points.

Incoming sophomore big man Justin Arana dominated with game-highs of 25 points and 18 rebounds, but he saw his herculean effort go down the drain as Converge ended its two-game winning streak and fell to 3-4.

The FiberXers played without key players Jeron Teng, Jerrick Balanza, and Aljun Melecio.

Adrian Wong came off the bench in the loss and produced 20 points, while Kevin Racal and Mike Nieto netted 19 points each.

The Scores

Rain or Shine 127 – Asistio 20, Ildefonso 19, Nambatac 17, Mamuyac 13, Santillan 12, Demusis 10, Caracut 9, Clarito 9, Belo 8, Belga 6, Borboran 4.

Converge. 110 – Arana 25, Wong 20, Nieto 19, Racal 19, Stockton 14, Zaldivar 5, Ambohot 5, Luib 3, Ebona 0.

Quarters: 41-20, 65-46, 98-72, 127-110.

