Yeng Guiao lauds Rain or Shine as franchise that plays by the rules

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAYUP. Beau Belga in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

'There were ups and downs, but the character and the values of the team have not changed,' says Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao

MANILA, Philippines – From the time the franchise entered the PBA as the Welcoat Dragons to the present that it is now known as Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, one thing has stayed the same: it continues to play by the rules.

Head coach Yeng Guiao highlighted that specific quality as Rain or Shine paid tribute to its humble PBA beginnings by wearing retro Welcoat jerseys in a 110-90 win over Converge in the Philippine Cup on Wednesday, April 3.

“There were ups and downs, but the character and the values of the team have not changed,” said Guiao in a mix of Filipino and English.

After a successful stint in the Philippine Basketball League, Welcoat acquired the PBA franchise relinquished by Shell in 2006.

Two years later, the team adopted the Rain or Shine name and slowly worked its way into becoming a perennial title contender in the 2010s, building a formidable team through the rookie draft and key trades.

Gabe Norwood, Paul Lee, Jireh Ibañes, Jervy Cruz, Jericho Cruz, Maverick Ahanmisi, Don Trollano, Ryan Arana were among the notable draftees the franchise picked throughout its first decade in the league.

At the peak of their powers, the Elasto Painters reached the finals six times and won a pair of titles – emerging as the last independent team to win a championship outside the San Miguel Corporation and MVP Group.

“The reason I settled in this franchise is because it protected its good name all throughout,” said Guiao, who returned to coach Rain or Shine in 2022 after a six-year run with NLEX.

“They take care of their name in a way that they’ll play by the rules, they’ll play fair, and they’ll be ethical.”

With a promising group of young players and with Guiao back at the helm, the Elasto Painters hope to regain their lost glory. – Rappler.com