Magnolia welcomes Sangalang back in win over Ginebra; ROS pummels Terrafirma

BACK AT IT. Magnolia center Ian Sangalang maneuvers in the post against Ginebra forwards Sidney Onwubere (27) and Jayson David (24)

Magnolia fields key big man Ian Sangalang for the first time in nearly six months against Manila Clasico rival Ginebra, while retooled Rain or Shine runs circles around low-morale Terrafirma

MANILA, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots pulled off a late surge over longtime rival Barangay Ginebra for a 91-80 Manila Clasico win in the PBA On Tour exhibition series at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, June 11.

Star center Ian Sangalang inspired a team-wide effort with 4 points and 4 rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench – his first stretch of playing time since recovering from a thyroid issue that sidelined him since the first game of the 2023 Governors’ Cup back in January 29.

Mark Barroca, meanwhile, led the Hotshots’ charge with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting, 5 assists, and 3 steals, while young gunner Jerrick Ahanmisi paced the bench mob with 17 points on a 5-of-9 clip from three.

Jio Jalalon and Jackson Corpuz chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the nip-and-tuck affair that only broke away late in the fourth quarter, as a final 7-0 Magnolia run off a small 84-80 lead set the final score with still a minute left to play.

Reserve big man Raymond Aguilar led Ginebra’s skeleton crew in the loss with 22 points on a near-perfect 9-of-10 clip. Former Perpetual guard Kim Aurin chipped in 12 points off the bench, while Nards Pinto and Von Pessumal scored 11 apiece.

So far, the Gin Kings have not fielded key cogs Christian Standhardinger, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Stanley Pringle, and LA Tenorio in the no-bearing series.

Meanwhile, Rain or Shine ran roughshod over hapless Terrafirma, 121-95, in the Dyip’s first On Tour game without core piece Kevin Ferrer, who has since started a yearlong recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

Rey Nambatac led seven Elasto Painters in double-digit scoring with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting and 3-of-8 from downtown in 26 minutes.

Gian Mamuyac powered the bench with 16 points on an 8-of-13 clip, while his former UAAP rivals Andrei Caracut and Shaun Ildefonso added 14 points each.

Terrafirma leading scorer Juami Tiongson went down swinging as always with a game-high 25 points on an 11-of-22 clip and 3-of-7 from deep, as the Dyip trailed by as many as 28 points, 93-121, in the waning seconds of their wire-to-wire defeat.

The Scores

First Game

Rain or Shine 121 – Nambatac 21, Mamuyac 16, Caracut 14, Ildefonso 14, Belo 13, Asistio 11, Santillan 10, Ponferrada 9, Demusis 9, Norwood 4.

Terrafirma 95 – Tiongson 25, Alolino 13, Ramos 12, Camson 11, Daquioag 10, Gomez de Liano 8, Go 7, Grospe 2, Taladua 2, Alanes 2, Calvo 1.

Quarters: 29-24, 65-47, 85-69, 121-95.

Second Game

Magnolia 91 – Barroca 20, Ahanmisi 17, Jalalon 12, Corpuz 11, Mendoza 8, Laput 8, Lee 7, Sangalang 4, Dela Rosa 4, Murrell 0.

Ginebra 80 – R.Aguilar 22, Aurin 12, Pinto 11, Pessumal 11, Gray 8, David 6, Mariano 5, Dillinger 3, Gumaru 2, Onwubere 0, Salcedo 0, Cu 0.

Quarters: 25-23, 44-38, 67-58, 91-80.

– Rappler.com