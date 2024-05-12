No stranger to danger: Belga, Rain or Shine hoping to stay alive vs TNT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SHOT. Beau Belga in action for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Teetering on the brink of elimination, Beau Belga finds comfort in the fact that Rain or Shine is no stranger to danger as it overcame a dismal 0-4 start on its way to the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – Beau Belga and Rain or Shine have been here before, so the only thing they can do now is figure out a way to win for a chance to live another day.

The Elasto Painters aim to stay in contention in the PBA Philippine Cup after going down 0-1 in their best-of-three quarterfinals against TNT following a 116-99 shellacking on Friday, May 10.

Although they teeter on the brink of elimination, Belga finds comfort in the fact that Rain or Shine is no stranger to danger as it overcame an inauspicious 0-4 start, winning six of its last seven games to reach the last eight.

“We’ve been in this situation. We were 0-4 at the start of eliminations but we carved it out. We’re now here in the playoffs,” said Belga.

“We still have a chance. We’re still alive.”

But in order for the Elasto Painters to equalize when they face the Tropang Giga again on Sunday, May 12, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, they need Belga to rediscover his offensive form.

Ending the elimination round with an average of 17.6 points, Belga got contained to a conference-low 5 points on a dismal 2-of-10 shooting as he saw his eight-game streak of scoring at least 15 points halted.

He also tallied more turnovers (4) than assists (3).

“Those shots are makable. Credit to the defense of TNT. Of course, they have scouting guys, they study what you do. Today, there were successful limiting my baskets,” said Belga.

“But most of the shots are makable. Nothing to worry about.”

For Belga, it only takes one win to turn the series around as Rain or Shine seeks to make the semifinals for the first time in five years.

“The confidence is on TNT, but if we win on Sunday, it will be reversed. Then it is going to be a do-or-die,” said Belga. – Rappler.com