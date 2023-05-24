Phoenix blows 26-point lead, holds on to douse fiery Romeo, San Miguel

CLIMBING BACK. San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo attempts a layup against Phoenix big man Raul Soyud at the 2023 PBA On Tour

The Phoenix Fuel Masters lean on a scorching start and balanced attack to stave off a massive 26-point comeback from the Terrence Romeo-led San Miguel Beermen

MANILA, Philippines – The Phoenix Fuel Masters averted a late disaster in the ongoing PBA On Tour exhibition series, denying the San Miguel Beermen a huge 26-point comeback with a 106-101 escape at the Ynares Sports Arena on Wednesday, May 24.

Former Adamson standout Simon Camacho led eight Phoenix players in double-digit scoring with 15 points and 8 rebounds in just 20 minutes off the bench.

Breakout guard Tyler Tio added 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three, the last being a clutch go-ahead shot with 48 seconds left that ended San Miguel’s brief 3-minute lead after once trailing by 26, 27-53, midway through the second quarter.

Veteran big man Raul Soyud made up for his 6-turnover game with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double topped by a crucial layup with 26 ticks to play, 104-101, setting the stage for exhibition call-up Daniel Atienza to ice the game with a pair of free throws in the end.

Playing without June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Vic Manuel, San Miguel leaned on the near-heroics of resurgent gunner Terrence Romeo, who topscored with 27 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in a 38-minute run.

Former Alaska core piece Robbie Herndon also made the most of his extended leash with a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench, while Mo Tautuaa held down the fort in the losing cause with 16 points, 5 boards, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.

The Scores

Phoenix 106 – Camacho 15, Tio 14, Garcia 11, Muyang 11, Manganti 10, Lojera 10, Alejandro 10, Soyud 10, Lalata 7, Jazul 6, Atienza 2.

San Miguel 101 – Romeo 27, Herndon 21, Tautuaa 16, Brondial 12, Cruz 12, Baclao 6, Bulanadi 4, Lee 3, Saldua 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 37-17, 61-44, 89-78, 106-101.

– Rappler.com