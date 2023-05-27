Brondial dominates inside as San Miguel sinks NorthPort in PBA On Tour

Rodney Brondial posts a near-20-20 line as San Miguel banks on a fiery start to notch its first win in the PBA On Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Rodney Brondial stepped up in the absence of June Mar Fajardo and powered San Miguel to an 87-75 victory over NorthPort in the PBA On Tour at the Caloocan Sports Complex on Saturday, May 27.

Brondial frolicked inside the paint with a double-double of 18 points and 21 rebounds as the Beermen notched their first win of the preseason tournament after bowing to Phoenix in their opener on Wednesday.

Jericho Cruz topscored with 22 points and set the tone for San Miguel, which banked on a fiery start to keep the Batang Pier winless in two games.

Cruz scattered 7 points in the opening quarter as the Beermen ended the period with a commanding 19-6 advantage en route to the wire-to-wire win that saw them lead by as many as 24 points.

San Miguel opened the second frame with an 11-0 run capped by a pair of Cruz free throws to extend its lead to a high of 30-6 and NorthPort never recovered.

Terrence Romeo added 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Beermen, while Mo Tautuaa chipped in 11 points and 6 rebounds for the Beermen.

San Miguel played without Fajardo, CJ Perez, and Marcio Lassiter, who are expected to make Gilas Pilipinas’ pool in preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

Paul Zamar delivered 20 points and 4 assists for the Batang Pier, who recently lost star guard Robert Bolick as he signed with Japan B. League side Fukushima Firebonds.

Incoming sophomore big man JM Calma had 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the defeat.

The Scores

San Miguel 87 – Cruz 22, Brondial 18, Romeo 14, Tautuaa 11, Herndon 7, Faundo 5, Bulanadi 6, Lee 2, Baclao 2, De Vera 0, Saldua 0.

NorthPort 75 – Zamar 20, Ayaay 18, Calma 14, Chan 5, Bauzon 5, Gabriel 4, Comboy 3, Santos 2, Taha 2, Yu 2, Caperal 0, Munzon 0, Balagasay 0, Olivario 0, Salado 0.

QUARTERS: 19-6, 39-34, 68-55, 87-75.

– Rappler.com