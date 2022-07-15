Magnolia survives gutsy Meralco in OT, earns PH Cup quarters berth

TOPNOTCH. Paul Lee makes the most of his limited time in Magnolia's win over Meralco.

Despite a spirited overtime-forcing rally, the Meralco Bolts falter in the extra period as the Magnolia Hotshots run away with a PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal berth

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots survived a valiant stand by the Meralco Bolts to run away with a 97-88 overtime win for a 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal berth at the Ynares Center here on Friday, July 15.

Paul Lee, in just his second game back from injury, waxed hot in a limited 29-minute run with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 4-of-8 from three, while Mark Barroca stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals.

Magnolia looked headed for a sure win after a late 8-1 run capped by a Calvin Abueva layup with just 26 left gave the Hotshots an 84-78 lead.

However, a desperation triple from Aaron Black and a split free throw line trip from Jio Jalalon opened the doors for a late Bong Quinto bank trey to suddenly get within one, 84-85, with just 4.1 ticks left.

After Jalalon again split at the line off the duty foul, Quinto again put on his hero cape and soared for the buzzer-beating tip-in off the airballed Chris Newsome triple for the improbable 86-all tie.

Instead of losing composure, the veteran Hotshots crew locked in on defense in the extra period, and held the Bolts without a field goal as they ran away with an 11-2 finishing kick, ending with a Lee layup at the 15-second mark to set the final score.

“We have a goal, and the goal really is to play defense until the end. I didn’t even know we held Meralco without a field goal in overtime, so that’s a big help for our desire, our will to win,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero in Filipino.

Chris Newsome carried the Meralco offense with 24 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in 44 minutes, while Black and Quinto scored 13 apiece.

With the win, Magnolia rose to a 6-3 record, breaking a standings tie with a Meralco side that slid down to 5-4.

The Hotshots can extend their league-best winning streak to six straight with a win against Rain or Shine on Wednesday, July 20, 6 pm. Meanwhile, the Bolts can get back on track on Sunday, July 17, 4:30 pm against top-ranked San Miguel.

The Scores

Magnolia 97 – Lee 21, Barroca 20, Jalalon 19, Sangalang 12, Dionisio 10, Abueva 7, Reavis 3, Laput 3, Wong 2, Corpuz 0.

Meralco 88 – Newsome 24, Black 13, Quinto 13, Hodge 9, Jose 9, Almazan 8, Maliksi 4, Banchero 3, Pascual 3, Baclao 2, Caram 0.

Quarters: 22-20, 45-37, 63-60, 86-86 (reg.), 97-88 (OT).

– Rappler.com