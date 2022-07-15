PBA
PBA Philippine Cup

Magnolia survives gutsy Meralco in OT, earns PH Cup quarters berth

JR Isaga
Magnolia survives gutsy Meralco in OT, earns PH Cup quarters berth

TOPNOTCH. Paul Lee makes the most of his limited time in Magnolia's win over Meralco.

PBA Images

Despite a spirited overtime-forcing rally, the Meralco Bolts falter in the extra period as the Magnolia Hotshots run away with a PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal berth

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – The Magnolia Hotshots survived a valiant stand by the Meralco Bolts to run away with a 97-88 overtime win for a 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal berth at the Ynares Center here on Friday, July 15.

Paul Lee, in just his second game back from injury, waxed hot in a limited 29-minute run with 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 4-of-8 from three, while Mark Barroca stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals.

Magnolia looked headed for a sure win after a late 8-1 run capped by a Calvin Abueva layup with just 26 left gave the Hotshots an 84-78 lead.

However, a desperation triple from Aaron Black and a split free throw line trip from Jio Jalalon opened the doors for a late Bong Quinto bank trey to suddenly get within one, 84-85, with just 4.1 ticks left.

After Jalalon again split at the line off the duty foul, Quinto again put on his hero cape and soared for the buzzer-beating tip-in off the airballed Chris Newsome triple for the improbable 86-all tie.

Instead of losing composure, the veteran Hotshots crew locked in on defense in the extra period, and held the Bolts without a field goal as they ran away with an 11-2 finishing kick, ending with a Lee layup at the 15-second mark to set the final score.

“We have a goal, and the goal really is to play defense until the end. I didn’t even know we held Meralco without a field goal in overtime, so that’s a big help for our desire, our will to win,” said Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero in Filipino.

Chris Newsome carried the Meralco offense with 24 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in 44 minutes, while Black and Quinto scored 13 apiece.

With the win, Magnolia rose to a 6-3 record, breaking a standings tie with a Meralco side that slid down to 5-4.

The Hotshots can extend their league-best winning streak to six straight with a win against Rain or Shine on Wednesday, July 20, 6 pm. Meanwhile, the Bolts can get back on track on Sunday, July 17, 4:30 pm against top-ranked San Miguel.

The Scores

Magnolia 97 – Lee 21, Barroca 20, Jalalon 19, Sangalang 12, Dionisio 10, Abueva 7, Reavis 3, Laput 3, Wong 2, Corpuz 0.

Meralco 88 – Newsome 24, Black 13, Quinto 13, Hodge 9, Jose 9, Almazan 8, Maliksi 4, Banchero 3, Pascual 3, Baclao 2, Caram 0.

Quarters: 22-20, 45-37, 63-60, 86-86 (reg.), 97-88 (OT).

– Rappler.com

PBA Philippine Cup

Magnolia Hotshots

Meralco Bolts

Philippine basketball