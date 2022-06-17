PBA
PBA Philippine Cup

Heroes aplenty as Phoenix crushes Terrafirma for 1st win

Delfin Dioquino
BREAKTHROUGH. Jaspn Perkins and the Phoenix Fuel Masters snap out of a rough start.

PBA Images

Led by Jason Perkins, Phoenix banks on a balanced attack to clobber Terrafirma and barge into the winning column after a 0-2 start

ANTIPOLO, Philippines – Phoenix rolled past injury-plagued Terrafirma, 97-74, to notch its first win in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center here on Friday, June 17.

Jason Perkins posted all-around numbers of 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in a balanced scoring attack as the Fuel Masters barged into the winning column after a 0-2 start.

Dropping 28 points in a loss to Meralco, Perkins did not need to carry the scoring cudgels, with four of his teammates scoring in double figures.

Matthew Wright churned out 11 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals, Javee Mocon produced 10 points and 10 rebounds, while RJ Jazul and Encho Serrano put up 10 points each.

Suiting up in a Phoenix uniform for the first time since his trade from NorthPort, Sean Anthony delivered 9 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 steals in the romp that saw the Fuel Masters leave the Dyip in the dust in the middle quarters.

Phoenix led 18-14 after the opening frame before it pounced on a Terrafirma side missing injured players Ed Daquioag, Isaac Go, and Eric Camson to enjoy a 59-24 advantage – its biggest of the game – in the third period.

The Dyip fought back and narrowed the gap to 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Perkins hit 5 straight points to restore order for the Fuel Masters.

Joseph Gabayni put up 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists to lead Terrafirma, which remained the only winless team this conference with a 0-3 card.

Aldrech Ramos and Andreas Cahilig had 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the loss.

The Scores

Phoenix 97 – Perkins 17, Wright 11, Serrano 10, Jazul 10, Mocon 10, Anthony 9, Melecio 8, Tio 8, Porter 5, Lalata 5, Garcia 4, Muyang 0, Rios 0.

Terrafirma 74 – Gabayni 16, Ramos 14, Calvo 9, Tiongson 9, Munzon 6, Gomez de Liano 5, Mina 3, Balagasay 2, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0, Enriquez 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 44-24, 71-46, 97-74.

– Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
