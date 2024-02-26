Aguilar selects Standhardinger, Barroca chooses Fajardo as top picks in PBA All-Star Draft

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOUGH SHOT. Christian Standhardinger in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Team captain Japeth Aguilar selects Christian Standhardinger as the top pick in the PBA All-Star Draft and chooses four of his other Ginebra teammates

MANILA, Philippines – Japeth Aguilar assembled a squad composed mostly of his Barangay Ginebra teammates that will face the team formed by Mark Barroca in the PBA All-Star Game in Bacolod City in March.

Aguilar selected Christian Standhardinger as the top pick in the All-Star Draft held on Monday, February 26, and chose four of his other teammates to bolster his 14-man crew set to be mentored by Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Standhardinger, a two-time Best Player of the Conference, went No. 1 for back-to-back years since the PBA adopted the format of having the top two vote-getters serve as opposing captains and draft their respective teams.

Aguilar received the most votes from fans for the second straight season followed by Barroca.

Barroca used his first pick on seven-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and chose three of his Magnolia teammates for his 15-man team that has San Miguel tactician Jorge Gallent as its coach.

Putting a premium on familiarity, Aguilar – with some advice from Cone – added his Ginebra teammates Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Stanley Pringle to his squad.

Magnolia’s Paul Lee, TNT’s Calvin Oftana, Meralco’s Chris Newsome, San Miguel’s Don Trollano, Marcio Lassiter, and Terrence Romeo, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, and Phoenix’s Tyler Tio completed Team Japeth.

“I like our balance and versatility. We can show different lineups,” said Cone.

Meanwhile, Barroca tapped his Magnolia teammates Jio Jalalon, Ian Sangalang, and Calvin Abueva for his crew, which included his former Purefoods teammate James Yap, who is now with Blackwater.

Phoenix’s Jayson Perkins and Ricci Rivero, San Miguel’s CJ Perez, NLEX’s Robert Bolick, TNT’s Jayson Castro, Rain or Shine’s Gabe Norwood, Meralco’s Cliff Hodge, and Terrafirma’s Juami Tiongson also went to Team Mark.

Nards Pinto, the only Ginebra player not picked by Team Japeth, rounded out Team Mark as the last selection.

“It is a team that can shoot, run, and defend,” said Gallent.

The All-Star festivities also feature the Rookies, Sophomores, and Juniors Games, and side events like Three-Point Shootout, Slam Dunk Contest, and Obstacle Challenge. – Rappler.com