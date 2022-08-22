Roger Pogoy apologizes for tongue taunt as TNT escapes San Miguel in Game 1

SCORING LEADER. Roger Pogoy topscores for TNT in its Game 1 win over San Miguel.

MANILA, Philippines – Taunting opponents is a no-no for TNT.

Roger Pogoy apologized for sticking his tongue out during a play in their thrilling 86-84 win over San Miguel in Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals on Sunday, August 21.

Pogoy made the gesture before scoring a fast break layup against Beermen star Marcio Lassiter that gave the Tropang Giga a 79-69 lead with less than eight minutes left.

“I had a good game, but I did something that the team really hates,” said Pogoy – who finished with a game-high 26 points on top of 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal – in Filipino.

“There was an instance where my tongue came out. So I told Marcio I’m sorry. I also apologized to Chris Ross.”

Pogoy immediately owned up to his mistake and expressed his regret to head coach Chot Reyes and TNT veteran Jayson Castro, who bailed the Tropang Giga with the game-winning jumper.

“I got carried away by my emotions. I told kuya Jayson and coach Chot that I’m sorry,” Pogoy said.

Reyes bared Pogoy almost got sent home for his antics despite his sensational performance.

“Our players know that is a no-no in our team. You see our players, when they make a shot, nobody does that,” Reyes said.

“That is prohibited in our team. It is good that Roger admitted it.”

Minus the tongue wagging, TNT needs Pogoy to churn out the same numbers as it shoots for a 2-0 lead against San Miguel on Wednesday, August 24, at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com