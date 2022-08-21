Castro buzzer-beater lifts TNT to photo-finish win over San Miguel in Game 1

CLUTCH. Jayson Castro lives up to his reputation as the primary closer for TNT.

Jayson Castro bails TNT out for the nth time as they draw first blood against San Miguel in Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Crunch time is Jayson Castro time.

Castro beat the buzzer with a game-winning shot to lift TNT to a photo-finish 86-84 victory over San Miguel in Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 21.

With TNT left with just 1.6 ticks to pull off an escape, Castro released the go-ahead jumper over Simon Enciso just before the final buzzer sounded as the Tropang Giga drew first blood in the best-of-seven series.

Castro, who finished with 15 points and 3 rebounds, bailed TNT for the nth time as he also nailed the game-winning triple in Game 3 of their semifinals series against Magnolia.

The shot preserved the efforts of Roger Pogoy and Mikey Williams, who conspired in their third-quarter explosion where the Tropang Giga unloaded 33 points.

Riding on June Mar Fajardo, the Beermen led 53-41 early in the third quarter before Pogoy and Williams starred in a 25-7 blast that gave their side a 66-60 lead.

Pogoy finished with 26 points and 3 rebounds, while Williams chalked up 21 points and 4 rebounds.

Fajardo put San Miguel on his back with 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

The Scores

TNT 86 – Pogoy 26, M.Williams 21, Castro 15, Erram 9, Khobuntin 8, Reyes 6, Rosario 1, Montalbo 0, K.Williams 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

San Miguel 84 – Fajardo 24, Perez 21, Cruz 10, Tautuaa 6, Manuel 6, Lassiter 5, Brondial 4, Enciso 3, Ross 2.

Quarters: 16-21, 37-49, 70-64, 86-84.

– Rappler.com