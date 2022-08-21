Castro buzzer-beater lifts TNT to photo-finish win over San Miguel in Game 1

MANILA, Philippines – Crunch time is Jayson Castro time.
Castro beat the buzzer with a game-winning shot to lift TNT to a photo-finish 86-84 victory over San Miguel in Game 1 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, August 21.
With TNT left with just 1.6 ticks to pull off an escape, Castro released the go-ahead jumper over Simon Enciso just before the final buzzer sounded as the Tropang Giga drew first blood in the best-of-seven series.
Castro, who finished with 15 points and 3 rebounds, bailed TNT for the nth time as he also nailed the game-winning triple in Game 3 of their semifinals series against Magnolia.
The shot preserved the efforts of Roger Pogoy and Mikey Williams, who conspired in their third-quarter explosion where the Tropang Giga unloaded 33 points.
Riding on June Mar Fajardo, the Beermen led 53-41 early in the third quarter before Pogoy and Williams starred in a 25-7 blast that gave their side a 66-60 lead.
Pogoy finished with 26 points and 3 rebounds, while Williams chalked up 21 points and 4 rebounds.
Fajardo put San Miguel on his back with 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks.
The Scores
TNT 86 – Pogoy 26, M.Williams 21, Castro 15, Erram 9, Khobuntin 8, Reyes 6, Rosario 1, Montalbo 0, K.Williams 0, Marcelo 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.
San Miguel 84 – Fajardo 24, Perez 21, Cruz 10, Tautuaa 6, Manuel 6, Lassiter 5, Brondial 4, Enciso 3, Ross 2.
Quarters: 16-21, 37-49, 70-64, 86-84.
– Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.