Pogoy returns to deadly form after dismal Game 1 performance

Delfin Dioquino
GUNNER. TNT star guard Roger Pogoy regains his shooting touch.

PBA Images

TNT welcomes back the usually deadly Roger Pogoy as it draws level with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy took little time to regain his offensive rhythm.

Pogoy fired 17 points on 3-of-6 clip from three-point land to go with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals as TNT tied the PBA Governors’ Cup finals at 1-1 with a 95-82 win over Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday, April 12.

The Tropang Giga welcomed back the usually deadly Pogoy after he scored just 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting in their finals-opening 102-90 loss.

“I was aggressive this time. In Game 1, I was kind of hesitant, right? I hesitated to shoot,” Pogoy said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“But now, once I received the ball, I just wanted to shoot it.”

Pogoy said he wanted to immediately put his dismal Game 1 performance behind as he turned his attention to helping TNT knot the score in the best-of-seven series.

That worked wonders for the Gilas Pilipinas gunner, who eclipsed his Game 1 output in the fourth quarter alone by scattering 8 points in the period, including a pair of timely three-pointers.

“My mindset was to not think about how I played in Game 1. I just wanted to shoot no matter what the defense gave me. I wanted to bounce back,” he said.

Pogoy and the Tropang Giga look to make it two wins in a row as they face the Gin Kings in Game 3 on Friday, April 14, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“We’re happy that we tied the series, but we’re not satisfied,” said Pogoy. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
