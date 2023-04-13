Pogoy returns to deadly form after dismal Game 1 performance

TNT welcomes back the usually deadly Roger Pogoy as it draws level with Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup finals

MANILA, Philippines – Roger Pogoy took little time to regain his offensive rhythm.

Pogoy fired 17 points on 3-of-6 clip from three-point land to go with 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals as TNT tied the PBA Governors’ Cup finals at 1-1 with a 95-82 win over Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday, April 12.

The Tropang Giga welcomed back the usually deadly Pogoy after he scored just 6 points on 2-of-10 shooting in their finals-opening 102-90 loss.

“I was aggressive this time. In Game 1, I was kind of hesitant, right? I hesitated to shoot,” Pogoy said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“But now, once I received the ball, I just wanted to shoot it.”

Pogoy said he wanted to immediately put his dismal Game 1 performance behind as he turned his attention to helping TNT knot the score in the best-of-seven series.

That worked wonders for the Gilas Pilipinas gunner, who eclipsed his Game 1 output in the fourth quarter alone by scattering 8 points in the period, including a pair of timely three-pointers.

“My mindset was to not think about how I played in Game 1. I just wanted to shoot no matter what the defense gave me. I wanted to bounce back,” he said.

Pogoy and the Tropang Giga look to make it two wins in a row as they face the Gin Kings in Game 3 on Friday, April 14, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“We’re happy that we tied the series, but we’re not satisfied,” said Pogoy. – Rappler.com