SCHEDULE: 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The top four in the elimination round, Magnolia, San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, and Phoenix all advance to the semifinals after disposing of their lower-seeded opponents to start the playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – Four teams remain to dispute the PBA Commissioner’s Cup crown.

The top four in the elimination round, Magnolia, San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra, and Phoenix all advanced to the semifinals after disposing of their lower-seeded opponents to start the playoffs.

No. 1 Magnolia returned to the final four after missing it last conference. It battles No. 8 Phoenix, which reached the semifinals for the first time since the 2020 Philippine Cup.

Meanwhile, No. 2 San Miguel and No. 3 Ginebra duke it out in the semifinals for the second straight conference after the Gin Kings swept the Beermen, 3-0, in the Governors’ Cup last season.

Both series are best-of-five affairs.

Here is the schedule:

– Rappler.com