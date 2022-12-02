Terrence Romeo taking things slow in San Miguel return after months-long hiatus

COMEBACK. Terrence Romeo sees action in the PBA for the first time since March.

Saddled by back issues, Terrence Romeo says he needs more time on the court to rediscover his old form

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Romeo is taking things slow as he finally debuted this PBA season after a months-long injury layoff.

Romeo played his first game since March and put up 12 points in 16 minutes as San Miguel ended the Commissioner’s Cup eliminations on a four-game winning streak with a 113-108 victory over Meralco on Friday, December 2.

Saddled by back issues, Romeo said he needs more time on the court to rediscover his old form.

“For you to get your timing, you have to keep playing. I won’t get the playing time that I usually received before because I’m coming from nine months of rehab and strengthening,” Romeo said in Filipino.

“But whenever I’m on the court, whenever coach puts me in, I’ll do whatever I can to help. It’s hard to force things when you’re still finding your timing.”

Romeo last played for the Beermen in the quarterfinals of the Governors’ Cup last season, where they were eliminated by the same Bolts side he helped defeat in his return to action.

Nagging back issues then ruled out the three-time scoring champion indefinitely as he missed out their title romp in the Philippine Cup earlier this season.

Although yet to fully recover, Romeo is just glad to finally be back.

“There is pain here and there. I want to play so I’m trying to find ways,” Romeo said.

“I didn’t undergo an operation for my injury. But I believe it will heal on its own eventually. I just need more time.”

Whether Romeo’s comeback will do San Miguel good will be known in their best-of-three quarterfinals battle against fourth seed Converge.

The Beermen fell prey to the FiberXers in the eliminations, although it will be a different story this time around as the reigning Commissioner’s Cup kings now have Romeo and six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo. – Rappler.com