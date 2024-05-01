Can Marcio do it this season? Lassiter on track to break PBA 3-point record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUNNER. Marcio Lassiter in action for the San Miguel Beermen in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

At the pace Marcio Lassiter is going, it would not be a surprise if he beats the all-time PBA record for most three-pointers before the season ends

MANILA, Philippines – Marcio Lassiter breaking the PBA record for most career three-pointers is not a matter of if, but when.

Lassiter is on track to claim the top spot in the list as he continues to punish defenses with his reliable marksmanship that has helped keep San Miguel unbeaten in the Philippine Cup.

Currently at No. 4 with 1,205 career triples as of Wednesday, May 1, Lassiter needs 14 more to surpass LA Tenorio (1,218) for third, 38 to overtake Allan Caidic (1,242) for second, and 46 to leapfrog Jimmy Alapag (1,250) for first.

At the pace Lassiter is going, it would not be a surprise if he beats the all-time record before the season ends.

The 36-year-old gunner not only leads the league in average three-pointers made with 3.2 per game, he has also been ultra efficient as he shoots a stunning 56.9% – also No. 1 in the entire PBA.

He went on a tear in the last four games, draining a combined 17 treys on a blistering 60.7% clip.

By maintaining his average of 3.2 three-pointers per game, Lassiter would eclipse Tenorio in five games, Caidic in 12 games, and Alapag in 15 games – according to calculations by PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

The 9-0 Beermen will play two more games in the eliminations and a minimum of nine games in the playoffs – one in the quarters, four in the semis, and four in the finals – assuming they manage to go all the way to the last dance.

If that happens, Lassiter has at least 11 games to go for the No. 1 spot before the conclusion of the season.

But Lassiter has been adamant that his priority is to win another championship with San Miguel.

“I’m not really thinking about that. I’m more focused on the win. But if I can make a few, that would be great to slowly chip away and we’ll see where it goes from there,” he said. – Rappler.com