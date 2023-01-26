TNT big Poy Erram out for a month after knee surgery

KEY PLAYER. Poy Erram played a key role for TNT in the first two conferences this season.

MANILA, Philippines – TNT big man Poy Erram will miss significant time in the PBA Governors’ Cup after undergoing a knee operation.

Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa said Erram will be out for a month as he missed their 123-119 win over Phoenix on Wednesday, January 26.

“I think he had an arthroscopic surgery. I think his meniscus is kind of out of place and it was just cleaned. So it was a very, very simple procedure,” said Lastimosa.

“He should be ready by end of February.”

Erram played a key role for TNT in the first two conferences this season, averaging 10.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 35 games.

He joined veteran guard Ryan Reyes in the injury list.

Fortunately for the Tropang Giga, they boast of a deeper frontcourt rotation following the acquisition of big man Justin Chua through a three-team trade with NLEX and Phoenix prior to the conference.

Chua, who reunited with TNT five years since he last played for the team, finished with 10 points on a 4-of-5 shooting in his first game back.

“We were able to get Justin to replace that role of Poy. But when Poy comes back in, we’re much better,” said Lastimosa, who is also the concurrent Tropang Giga team manager.

“So we are looking forward to Poy coming back and Ryan also coming back. But right now, we will survive with this lineup and I think we have a good lineup that can win a couple more games.”

TNT looks to make it back-to-back wins to start the conference when it tangles with Rain or Shine at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Friday, January 27. – Rappler.com