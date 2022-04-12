LIVE UPDATES: Ginebra vs Meralco, Game 4 – PBA Governors’ Cup finals 2022

Meralco shoots for a commanding 3-1 lead in the PBA Governors' Cup finals as it seeks to push Barangay Ginebra to the brink

MANILA, Philippines – Will Meralco move on the cusp of a historic PBA crown or will Barangay Ginebra score the equalizer?

The Bolts shoot for a commanding 3-1 lead in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals as they seek to push the Gin Kings to the brink with a win in Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 13.

If ever, it would be the first time for Meralco to take a 3-1 advantage against the same foe in their four title showdowns.

History, though, is on the side of Ginebra.

The last time the Bolts led 2-1 in the 2016 Governors’ Cup finals, the Gin Kings went on to sweep the next three games to capture their first championship under head coach Tim Cone.

“Just [got to] live in the present, which is we’re up 2-1,” said Meralco head coach Norman Black. “In this business, you cannot really live in the past. Just have to live with what is going on right now.”

Defense will be the name of the game against Ginebra.

In taking back control of the best-of-seven series with an 84-73 win in Game 3, the Bolts held the Gin Kings to their lowest scoring output in the entire conference.

Meralco also limited Ginebra star and Best Import front-runner Justin Brownlee to just 19 points, also a conference low.

On offense, the Bolts hope to get the same production from import Tony Bishop, who averages 27 points on top of 13.7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the finals.

Chris Newsome is expected to deliver as well after churning out all-around numbers of 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists against the Gin Kings in Game 3.

Tip-off is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com