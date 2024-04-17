Huge blow for Ginebra as Jamie Malonzo suffers calf tear, out 6 to 8 weeks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAYUP. Jamie Malonzo in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Ginebra star forward Jamie Malonzo is expected to miss the remainder of the elimination round and a huge chunk of the playoffs in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra will be without Jamie Malonzo for a crucial stretch in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The high-flying forward is expected to miss the remainder of the elimination round and a huge chunk of the playoffs as he sustained a left calf injury.

“Initial prognosis is calf tear. [It will take] six to eight weeks before he can return to the lineup,” said Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone on Wednesday, April 17.

Malonzo suffered the injury near the end of their 95-88 win over NorthPort on April 14.

With a clear lane to the basket, Malonzo appeared to attempt a drive but he fell on his own and limped out of the court while being aided by his teammates.

Losing Malonzo is a huge blow for the Gin Kings since he has been one of their more consistent players in the All-Filipino tournament.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay ranks second for Ginebra in scoring with 14.1 points on top of 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

He breached double figures in scoring in seven of their first eight games, including a career-high 32 points in their conference opener.

Without Malonzo, the Gin Kings – toting a 5-3 record – shoot for a third straight win as they battle TNT on Friday, April 19, at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com