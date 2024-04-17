PBA
PBA
PBA Philippine Cup

Huge blow for Ginebra as Jamie Malonzo suffers calf tear, out 6 to 8 weeks

Delfin Dioquino

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Huge blow for Ginebra as Jamie Malonzo suffers calf tear, out 6 to 8 weeks

LAYUP. Jamie Malonzo in action for Barangay Ginebra in the 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

PBA Images

Ginebra star forward Jamie Malonzo is expected to miss the remainder of the elimination round and a huge chunk of the playoffs in the PBA Philippine Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra will be without Jamie Malonzo for a crucial stretch in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The high-flying forward is expected to miss the remainder of the elimination round and a huge chunk of the playoffs as he sustained a left calf injury.

“Initial prognosis is calf tear. [It will take] six to eight weeks before he can return to the lineup,” said Gin Kings head coach Tim Cone on Wednesday, April 17.

Malonzo suffered the injury near the end of their 95-88 win over NorthPort on April 14.

With a clear lane to the basket, Malonzo appeared to attempt a drive but he fell on his own and limped out of the court while being aided by his teammates.

Losing Malonzo is a huge blow for the Gin Kings since he has been one of their more consistent players in the All-Filipino tournament.

The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay ranks second for Ginebra in scoring with 14.1 points on top of 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

He breached double figures in scoring in seven of their first eight games, including a career-high 32 points in their conference opener.

Without Malonzo, the Gin Kings – toting a 5-3 record – shoot for a third straight win as they battle TNT on Friday, April 19, at the PhilSports Arena. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Person, Human, Clothing

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
More from Delfin Dioquino

Barangay Ginebra

Philippine basketball