PH bowling bags historic bronze in World Championships doubles

PODIUM FINISH Krizziah Tabora-Macatula (right) and Grace Gella celebrate their bronze finish in the 2023 IBF World Bowling Championships.

Krizziah Tabora-Macatula and Grace Gella put the Philippines back on the bowling doubles podium for the first time in 44 years after winning a bronze in the 2023 IBF World Bowling Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bowlers Krizziah Tabora-Macatula and Grace Gella made history after capturing bronze in the women’s doubles event of the 2023 IBF World Bowling Championships on Thursday, October, 12, in Kuwait.

Tabora-Macatula, the World Cup champion six years ago, teamed up with rising star Gella this time to lead the Philippines to its first medal in the doubles category since 1979.

“I took a long break from bowling to focus on my family but still felt the drive to compete and represent our country. I am happy that I still got the fight in me,” said Tabora-Macatula, who in 2017, ended the country’s 14-year drought in the World Cup.

Tabora-Macatula and Gella secured a podium finish after a decisive two-frame roll-off against Singapore.

The bronze feat came 44 years after bowling legends Bong Coo and Lita dela Rosa captured the women’s doubles gold in the 1979 World Bowling Championships.

Tabora-Macatula, now 32, relished her return to the international stage as 22-year-old Gella continued her steady climb after also winning a bronze in the 2019 World Junior Bowling Championship. – Rappler.com