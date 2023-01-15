PH to host Mobile Legends M5 World Championship

The Philippines will gun for a fourth straight world title at home as it hosts the Mobile Legends World Championship

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Mobile Legends’ most prestigious event has found its way to the Philippines.

The Philippines will gun for a fourth straight world title at home as it hosts the M5 World Championship in December, Mobile Legends developer Moonton announced on Sunday, January 15.

“We’ve been longing for that,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who flew here to attend the M4 grand finals.

“Maybe this M5 will be a different level of hosting. We’re really excited to host M5 after the pandemic. We’re really excited to host the big events.”

The Philippines is guaranteed of a third world title in a row as Blacklist International and Echo duke it out in all-Filipino grand finals for the M4 crown on Sunday.

Bren Esports ruled M2 and Blacklist International topped M3 in back-to-back world championships held in Singapore.

Malaysia hosted M1, where Indonesian squad EVOS Legends reigned supreme. – Rappler.com