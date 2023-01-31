New PSC chair Dickie Bachmann seeks to address immediate athlete concerns

Former Alaska Aces PBA governor and UAAP commissioner Richard 'Dickie' Bachmann picks up work for Philippine sports after the short-lived tenure of Noli Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Fixing issues regarding national athlete welfare is the immediate concern of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) vhairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann as he marks his first month in office.

Bachmann, who was appointed PSC chief in late December, made the statement as he inspected facilities across the country and saw a lot of problems that could be remedied with emergency procurement.

“I was also kind of disappointed with also the office, the back of house. I saw the facilities. There’s a lot of fixing to be done,” said the country’s sports minister during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday, January 31.

“I will bring in a group of people in my office that will help speed up things in the PSC, be it from accounting to NSA (national sports association) affairs, to procurement, to bidding,” he added.

“I’ll be involved in every single department to speed up things and so I can present to the board faster and we can decide faster also,” he added.

With decades’ worth of experience of managing the Alaska franchise in the PBA, which had been renowned for its clean and efficient governance, Bachmann hopes to do the same for the Filipino athlete.

He also plans to sit down with previous chairmans such as Philip Ella Juico and immediate predecessor Noli Eala to pick their brains for possible program implementation.

Also providing advice is Alaska Milk Corporation CEO Wilfred S. Uytengsu, his longtime boss in the PBA, whom he considers as his mentor.

He had previously said that he would bring the defunct franchise’s “We, not me” mantra as the country’s sports minister.

Being a former athlete himself – he was a basketball player with La Salle and the Milkmen – Bachmann is aware of their plight, and proposed to give eligible national athletes free meals if it fits the earmarked funds from the 2023 national budget.

The son of the late former Olympian Kurt assured that he will be open to every athlete voicing their concern.

“I won’t turn back on sports, I won’t turn back on athletes,” he mentioned.

Bachmann left three different managerial positions in the PBA 3×3, the UAAP basketball tournament, and FIBA World Cup local organizing committee, and is adamant that they can pick up the pace without him as they find his replacement. – Rappler.com