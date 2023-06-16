Finnegan, Kvamme join Yulo in World Gymnastics Championships

FILIPINA BET. Aleah Finnegan in action for the Philippines during the 2023 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore.

Filipina bets Aleah Finnegan and Kylee Kvamme make the cut in the women's individual all-around of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Two more Filipinos will vie for Paris Olympics berth in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Aleah Finnegan and Kylee Kvamme will join Carlos Yulo in the global showdown set in Antwerp, Belgium in September after making the cut in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore on Friday, June 16.

Finnegan finished seventh in the women’s individual all-around with a total of 50.399 points and advanced to the apparatus finals of the vault, balance beam, and floor exercise.

The reigning Southeast Asian Games vault champion, Finnegan emerged as the second-best qualifier in the apparatus after earning an average of 13.533 points, just behind Korea’s Yeo Seojeong, who normed 13.683 points.

Finnegan then ranked seventh in balance beam with 12.833 points and netted 12.933 points for eighth place in floor exercise, where compatriot Emma Malabuyo also clinched a final berth after placing fifth with 13.033 points.

The top eight gymnasts in each apparatus (a maximum of two per federation) will advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, Kvamme caught the bus to the world championships after garnering 48.765 points for 14th place in the individual all-around.

Since there were seven higher-ranked gymnasts (three from China and two each from Korea and Chinese Taipei) who qualified for the worlds through the team event, Kvamme made the cut as one of the next-best eight gymnasts.

China bagged the team all-around gold with 163.529 points, while Korea (160.095) and Chinese Taipei (147.397) settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

The Philippines – also composed of Lucia Gutierrez and Ancilla Lucia Mari Manzano – wound up at fifth place after posting 145.096 points.

Yulo looks to produce a pair of gold medals on Saturday as he competes in the men’s floor exercise and rings finals, while Finnegan eyes the women’s vault crown.

Also set on Saturday is the women’s floor exercise final, with Finnegan and Malabuyo seeking decent finishes. – Rappler.com