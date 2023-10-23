Chezka Centeno downs Chinese to capture world 10-ball crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Chezka Centeno demolishes China's Han Yu in the final to become the second Filipina to rule the WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship, joining Rubilen Amit

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina cue artist Chezka Centeno scored the biggest win of her career as she claimed the WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship.

The 24-year-old Centeno completed her remarkable run with a 9-5 victory over China’s Han Yu in the finale on Sunday, October 22, in Klagenfurt, Austria, to deliver the Philippines its third world title in women’s 10-ball.

She became the second Filipina to rule the event after two-time winner Rubilen Amit, who cheered on Centeno from the stands after being eliminated in the quarterfinals by the same Chinese foe.

“I’m very happy because this is my dream, to be a world champion,” said Centeno, a four-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games.

Centeno avenged for Amit as she took advantage of every mistake Han – a three-time world champion in women’s nine-ball – committed.

A miscue by Han on the two ball in the 14th and final rack paved the way for Centeno, with the pride of Zamboanga pocketing the eight remaining balls en route to the victory that came along with the top purse of $50,000 (approximately P2.8 million).

Calm and collected all tournament long, Centeno let her emotions out after sinking the 10 ball as she cried tears of joy and shared a hug with Amit.

It was a fitting end to a stellar campaign for Centeno, who won all of her five previous matches, including a nail-biting 9-8 semifinal win over Great Britain’s Allison Fisher, to arrange a championship duel with Han.

On the brink of getting the boot after trailing 4-8 against the legendary Fisher, Centeno held her nerve and won the next five games as she barged into the finale.

Centeno actually beat Fisher twice, the first via a 7-3 triumph in the qualifying rounds.

Drawing a first-round bye, Centeno earned a 7-4 win over China’s Pan Xiaoting in her opening match, cruised to a 9-0 demolition of Germany’s Melanie Sussenguth in the round of 16, and clinched a 9-2 quarterfinal victory over Chinese Taipei’s Chou Chieh-Yu.

The inaugural titlist in 2009 and a repeat champion in 2013, Amit still bagged $6,250 (approximately P350,000) for reaching the last eight. – Rappler.com