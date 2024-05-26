Malabuyo ends memorable Asian tiff with floor exercise gold, Ruivivar bags uneven bars bronze

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REPRESENT. Emma Malabuyo of the Philippines in the 2024 Women's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships.

Emma Malabuyo and Levi Jung-Ruivivar deliver a pair of medals for the Philippines in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships before they go into the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Emma Malabuyo wrapped up a memorable campaign in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in the best way possible.

The Filipina-American gymnast struck gold in the floor exercise on Sunday, May 26, as she added another medal to her loot that includes the all-around bronze that allowed her to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Reasserting her mastery after finishing No. 1 in the floor exercise qualification, Malabuyo scored 13.3 points in the final to eclipse her silver finish in the same apparatus last year.

“I have never fought for something so hard in my life,” Malabuyo wrote on Instagram about earning her Olympic berth. “Went out there with passion, fight, resilience, and grit.”

China’s Chen Xinyi settled for silver with 13.133 points, while Kazakhstan’s Aida Bauyrzhanova bagged bronze with 13.066 points.

Meanwhile, Levi Jung-Ruivivar – who is also bound for the Olympics – captured her first medal in the continental showdown as she nailed bronze in the uneven bars.

It was her second medal for the Philippines in less than two months after Jung-Ruivivar won silver in the same apparatus in the Doha, Qatar leg of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series in April.

Jung-Ruivivar netted 13.1 points to finish behind China’s Yang Fanyuwei (13.566) and North Korea’s Jon Jang Mi (13.366).

With one gold and two bronzes, the Philippines ended up as the second-best performing nation in the senior level behind China, which collected four golds and three silvers.

After the Asian championships, Malabuyo and Jung-Ruivivar shift their focus on the Paris Games, where they will be joined by fellow gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan. – Rappler.com