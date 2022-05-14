PH sweeps SEA Games triathlon golds as Mangrobang, Casares rule

Kim Mangrobang reigns in the women's triathlon for the third straight SEA Games, while Fernando Casares keeps the Philippines' gold streak in the men's triathlon running

MANILA, Philippines – Triathlon remains as one of the Philippines’ strong suits in the Southeast Asian Games as the country swept the gold medals at the Sunset Bay in Tuan Chau, Vietnam on Saturday, May 14.

Kim Mangrobang ruled the women’s class anew to capture her third straight SEA Games gold medal, while Fernando Casares reigned in the men’s division to keep the Philippines’ gold streak in the event running.

Mangrobang – who reigned with a time of 2 hours, 13 minutes, and 31 seconds – copped her fourth SEA Games medal overall as she also topped the women’s triathlon in the 2017 and 2019 editions, and won a gold in the mixed relay when the Philippines hosted the regional meet three years ago.

Casares, meanwhile, bagged the Philippines’ fourth straight gold in men’s triathlon with a 1:56.57 clocking as he and Kim Remolino (1:59.16) repeated the 1-2 finish the country achieved in the 2019 SEA Games.

Nikko Huelgas won gold for the Philippines in 2015 and 2017, while John Leerams Chicano claimed the gold in 2019.

Instead of defending his SEA Games gold, Chicano will compete in the men’s duathlon.

A SEA Games gold remained elusive for Remolino as he clinched a second consecutive silver as Indonesian Ronald Setiawan Bintang (2:01.35) rounded out the podium finishers.

Another Filipina occupied a podium spot in the women’s triathlon, with Raven Alcoseba (2:18.30) grabbing the bronze behind Indonesian silver medalist Inge Prasetyo (2:16.38). Rappler.com