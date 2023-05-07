Mangrobang keeps duathlon throne as PH doubles gold tally in SEA Games 2023

Duathlon queen Kim Mangrobang leads the way as Team Philippines clinches gold medals in jiu-jitsu, karate, obstacle course racing, esports, and soft tennis

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Kim Mangrobang defended her women’s duathlon throne, while karate, jiu-jitsu, and obstacle course racing continued to deliver as the Philippines doubled its gold tally to 14 in the Southeast Asian Games here on Sunday, May 7.

Mangrobang stamped her class anew in the event she first ruled last year, registering a time of 1:04:25.3 to beat out Vietnam’s Thi Phuong Trinh Nguyen (1:05:13.5) and Indonesia’s Maharani Azhri Wahyuningtyas (1:06:17.4).

Now a six-time SEA Games titlist, the 31-year-old looks to add another gold medal to her collection as she guns for a fourth straight women’s triathlon crown early Monday in Kep City, located southwest of Phnom Penh.

Combat sports remained a gold mine for the Philippines, with karate’s Jamie Lim and jiu-jitsu’s Marc Lim ruling in their respective events.

Jamie, the daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim, found redemption in the women’s -61kg kumite after failing in her bid to capture back-to-back gold medals when she settled for bronze in the same weight division a year ago in Vietnam.

“It feels so good. Last year, it wasn’t really great,” said Jamie. “I’m just so grateful that I have the opportunity to fight here in the SEA Games and then win gold again.”

Meanwhile, Marc finally got the monkey off his back as he ruled the men’s ne-waza NOGI -69kg after enduring runner-up finishes in the past two SEA Games.

“I think over the years, I’m a lot smarter now. I learn from my mistakes,” said Marc.

The Philippines completed a golden sweep in obstacle course racing with victories in the men’s and women’s team relay a day after Precious Cabuya and Mark Julius Rodelas topped the women’s and men’s individual events.

Sandi Abahan, Mecca Cortizano, Milky Mae Tejares, and Marites Nocyao represented the women’s team, while Mervin Guarte, Ahgie Radan, Jay-ar de Castro, and Elias Tabac donned the national colors for the men’s side.

Bien Soleta and Princess Catindig also contributed a gold in the women’s doubles event of soft tennis.

Just before the day ended, Sibol – the Philippines’ esports team – snagged its first gold thanks to the League of Legends: Wild Rift squad composed of Golden Hart Dajao, Aaron Mark Bingay, Reniel Angara, Gerard Gelacio, Chammy Paul Nazarrea, and Justine Ritchie Tan.

Silver medals were also clinched in karate courtesy of Matthew Manantan (men’s -67kg), Lemon Misu (women’s -68kg), Arianne Brito (women’s +68kg), and Ivan Agustin (men’s -84kg), and in jiu-jitsu behind Meggie Ochoa (women’s ne-waza NOGI -52kg).

Gilas Men and Gilas Women both settled for silver in 3×3 basketball just like vovinam’s Emmanuel Cantores (men’s 60kg), pencak silat’s Alfau Jan Abad and Al-Mohaidib Abad (men’s artistic ganda), and swimming’s Jerard Jacinto (men’s 50m backstroke).

Jacinto set the national record in the event with 25.56 seconds.

The Philippines bagged bronzes in swimming, cycling, jiu-jitsu, and pencak silat. – Rappler.com