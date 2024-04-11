Sports
Former sumo champion Akebono dies at 54

Akebono, who retired from sumo in 2001, won 11 championships while garnering celebrity status as a talent on Japanese TV shows

TOKYO, Japan – Akebono, an American-born sumo wrestler who became the first non-Japanese yokozuna grand champion, died of heart failure this month, the US Forces in Japan said on Thursday, April 11. He was 54.

Born Chad George Ha’aheo Rowan in Hawaii, Akebono entered the sumo world in 1988 and rose to its highest yokozuna rank in January 1993. He later became a Japanese citizen.

As the 64th yokozuna, Akebono won 11 championships while garnering celebrity status as a talent on Japanese TV shows. He became a professional K-1 wrestling fighter after retiring from sumo in 2001.

Akebono is survived by his wife, daughter and two sons. 

