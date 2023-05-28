Top PH surfers look to make waves in Olympic qualifiers

READY. The Philippine surfing team hopes to put on a show in the world stage.

Hoping to impress in the world stage, the Philippine shortboard surf team aims for podium finishes for a chance to secure Olympic berths

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ finest surfers go up against the world’s best as they see action in the 2023 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games.

Vying to showcase their unique set of skills and experience, John Mark Tokong, Noah Arkfeld, Nilbie Blancada, Vea Estrellado, Philmar Alipayo, Bjorn Pabon, and John Carby banner the Philippines’ campaign from May 30 to June 7 in the tournament also serving as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The United Philippine Surfing Association (UPSA) coaches and officials said the Filipino bets look to make the most of the opportunity in the world stage, where almost 300 athletes from 64 countries will compete.

World No. 1 Joao Chianca leads the favorites after the Brazilian’s quick rise since debuting in the World Championship Tour in 2022.

The younger brother of big wave surfer Lucas “Chumbo” Chianca solidified his ranking with several podium finishes in this year’s tour, while also ruling the Portugal Pro over Australia’s Jack Robinson last March.

Erin Brooks, Canada’s first junior world medalist in the sport, and 23-year-old Vahine Fierro of Tahiti also headline the contenders. – Rappler.com