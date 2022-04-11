Ateneo, La Salle urge supporters for Leni Robredo to wear pink in UAAP clash

BEST TEAM. No team has cracked the Ateneo Blue Eagles' code as they ride on a 33-game winning streak.

Ateneo looks to stretch its winning streak to 34 games as it tangles with La Salle in the second round of UAAP Season 84

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo and La Salle are setting aside their UAAP rivalry as they join forces to show support for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

The two schools urged their respective students who support Robredo to wear pink for the second-round clash between the Blue Eagles and the Green Archers on Tuesday, April 12, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

No other than Ateneo president Roberto Yap, SJ and La Salle president Bernard Oca, FSC signed the announcement.

No team has cracked the Blue Eagles’ code as they ride on a 33-game winning streak dating back to October 2018.

Ateneo sits atop the Season 84 standings with a 7-0 record, sweeping the first round with a 91-80 thumping of UST last Saturday, April 9.

The Green Archers, meanwhile, ended the first round at the No. 3 spot with a 5-2 card. – Rappler.com