Fil-Am prospect Gjerard Wilson commits to UST Tigers

The UST Growling Tigers expect new Filipino-American recruit Gjerard Wilson to make an immediate impact

MANILA, Philippines – Highly-touted basketball prospect Gjerard Wilson has committed to the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, multiple sources recently confirmed to Rappler.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who is regarded as a possible game-changer in Philippine college basketball, is set to make an immediate impact for the Tigers and boost their chances of contending for a return to the Final Four in UAAP Season 86 later this year.

Wilson is eligible to play for two seasons and will enroll as a masters’ student.

The Filipino-American baller played three seasons of NCAA Division II basketball during his four-year stay at LeMoyne-Owens College.

In 28 games during the 2022-2023 season, Wilson averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a game while shooting 47% from the field.

He’s been described by sources within UST as a prospect with a reliable jump shot and with the ability to run an offense, qualities which made him appealing to new head coach Pido Jarencio.

UST also successfully attained the commitment of Leland Estacio, sources confirmed.

The 6-foot-2 guard played two seasons for the West Valley Kings in California, averaging 3.6 points a contest while nailing 40% of his attempts from downtown and 83% from the foul line.

Estacio will have to sit out a season for residency before becoming eligible to play two seasons with the Growling Tigers beginning Season 87.

Both Wilson and Estacio are the latest additions to what’s been a productive offseason for the Growling Tigers’ basketball program.

UST did not join the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup or FilOil EcoOil preseason tournament but has preparations in store for international training prior to the next UAAP men’s basketball tourney. – Rappler.com