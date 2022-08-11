La Salle, NU stay unbeaten after whipping separate FilOil foes

Schonny Winston goes on a tear in La Salle’s mauling of UST, while NU overwhelms St. Benilde in the FilOil preseason tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Schonny Winston quickly got to work in his La Salle return as the Green Archers drubbed the UST Tigers, 86-65, to stay unbeaten in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Thursday, August 11, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Fil-Am guard dropped 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as he also made a living at the charity stripe with a 14-of-15 clip.

Winston’s second-quarter tear allowed the Green Archers to build a 42-31 halftime lead, on the way to widening the gap to as big as 23 points, 86-63.

Kevin Quiambao also tallied 12 points and Michael Phillips had 7 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals to help La Salle move up to 4-0 in Group B.

Nic Cabanero scored 18 to pace the Tigers, who absorbed their third loss in four games.

National University also stayed unbeaten in five games after whipping St. Benilde, 82-72, to inch closer to a quarterfinal spot in Group A.

The Bulldogs leaned on their balanced offense anew led by Steve Nash Enriquez’s 11 points. Omar John also chipped in 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

Migs Oczon led the way for the Blazers with 21 points as they dropped to 4-3.

In other Group A games, University of the East sustained its surge while Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled off an upset in separate games.

The UE Red Warriors survived the Perpetual Altas’ fourth-quarter run to hack out out a 79-74 escape.

Kyle Paranada nailed three treys as he scattered 10 of his 23 points in the final period to douse cold water on a furious Altas rally in the final quarter.

His final three pointer gave the Red Warriors the lead for good, 71-70, before Calvin Payawal and Luis Salgado put the finishing touches in the game.

The win was the Red Warriors’ fourth in their last five games, putting them at an even 4-4 slate.

The EAC Generals, meanwhile, completed their comeback to stun Adamson, 67-57, and climb to 3-3.

Allen Liwag scored 10 of the Generals’ 26 points in the fourth quarter as they rallied from a 39-47 third-quarter deficit and turned the game around to take a 60-48 lead in the last 4:08.

Adamson slipped to 4-3 after their second straight defeat as it sat out starters Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal, and Cedrick Manzano.

The Scores

First Game

EAC 67 – Liwag 13, Robin 10, Luciano 10, Ad. Doria 8, Tolentino 7, Maguliano 4, Balowa 4, An. Doria 4, Bacud 4, Umpad 2, Bajon 1, Cosa 0, Dominguez 0.

ADAMSON 57 – Manlapaz 11, V. Magbuhos 8, Douanga 6, Torres 6, Hanapi 5, Barcelona 5, Erolon 4, Yerro 3, Barasi 2, Dignadice 2, Colonia 2, Fuentebella 0.

Quarters: 11-8, 29-28, 41-47, 67-57.

Second Game

LA SALLE 86 – Winston 25, Quiambao 12, Nwankwo 9, Nonoy 8, Buensalida 8, M. Phillips 7, B. Phillips 5, Nelle 4, Escandor 4, Galman 4, Blanco 0, Estacio 0, Austria 0, Cortez 0.

UST 65 – Cabanero 18, Concepcion 13, Garing 10, M. Pangilinan 6, Manaytay 6, Lazarte 6, Santos 2, Mantua 2, Crisostomo 2, Gesalem 0, Escobido 0, Canoy 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 17-13, 42-31, 67-52, 86-65.

Third Game

UE 79 – K. Paranada 23, Payawal 10, Remogat 9, Lorenzana 9, Salgado 8, Abatayo 7, Sawat 4, Guevarra 4, Antiporda 3, Pagsanjan 2, Beltran 0, N. Paranada 0, Cruz 0.

PERPETUAL 74 – Egan 14, Ferreras 13, Barcuma 11, Boral 10, Nitura 9, Martel 5, Abis 4, Aurin 2, Cuevas 2, Flores 2, Nunez 2, Omega 0.

Quarters: 22-15, 40-35, 62-53, 79-74.

Fourth Game

NU 82 – Enriquez 11, John 10, Padrones 10, Figueroa 8, Clemente 7, Casinillo 6, Mahinay 6, Galinato 4, Minerva 4, Palacielo 4, Tibayan 4, Malonzo 3, Manansala 2, Tulabut 2, Gulapa 0.

CSB 72 – Oczon 21, Gozum 11, Cullar 9, Sangco 9, Marcos 7, Nayve 3, Pasturan 3, Davis 3, Carlos 2, Flores 2, Serrano 2, Mara 0, Dimayuga 0.

Quarters: 20-18, 42-39, 67-59, 82-72.

– Rappler.com