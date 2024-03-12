NU’s got it all for you: Belen, Disquitado show force in Bulldogs’ 5-game win streaks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ALL BARK, ALL BITE. NU Lady Bulldogs spiker Bella Belen and NU Bulldogs spiker Jade Disquitado react in the UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournaments

Putting their uncharacteristic UAAP Season 86 opening-day losses far in the rearview mirror, NU's volleyball teams have barged right back on top, led by star players Bella Belen and Jade Disquitado

MANILA, Philippines – After both going through its share of uncharacteristic opening-day losses, National University is now back on top where it belongs in the UAAP Season 86 volleyball tournaments.

Former rookie MVP Bella Belen has once again been a force in the women’s division, nimbly complementing her reliable scoring punch with undeniable defensive stats that the Lady Bulldogs sorely needed in their five-game winning streak since losing to the UST Golden Tigresses.

NU’s men’s team has likewise picked up the pace, with first-year standout Jade Disquitado definitively avenging the Bulldogs’ end of a lengthy 34-game victory run through a powerful attacking skill set already beyond his years.

For their consistent efforts in lifting the vaunted NU volleyball program through the early goings of the season, Belen and Disquitado have been named the Collegiate Press Corps Players of the Week for the period of March 6 to 10.

Ever the feisty, yet humble star, the 21-year-old Belen deflected credit of her recent achievements to her teammates, who have helped her get the Lady Bulldogs back on track with their own standout performances.

“We’re really happy because we’ve seen that we can all contribute,” she said in Filipino. “Our team is not about building star players. We all want to rise as one, with no one left behind.”

Belen, who averaged 15.0 points, 14.5 excellent digs, and 8 excellent receptions in the week’s two-game stretch, bested La Salle rival and MVP Angel Canino, former Player of the Week Angge Poyos of UST, and FEU leader Gerzel Petallo for the award handed by reporters regularly covering the beat.

Disquitado, the 2023 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference Finals MVP, likewise deferred his outings to the people surrounding him, most notably NU’s multi-titled system architect Dante Alinsunurin.

“I’m just happy that I’m having good games while following Coach Dante’s system and following my teammates,” he said in Filipino.

The 19-year-old hotshot, who peaked with a 29-point, 23-reception outing over FEU, bested teammate Owa Retamar, La Salle’s Vince Maglinao, and Ateneo’s Jian Salarzon for the award presented by the San Miguel Corporation and supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey. – Rappler.com