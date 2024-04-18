Champion vs champion: La Salle dominates San Beda, nails D-League semis spot

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KEY COG. La Salle's Mike Phillips tries to get past his San Beda defender in PBA D-League action.

Even minus UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, the La Salle Green Archers punctuate their PBA D-League classification-round sweep with a rout of the San Beda Red Lions

MANILA, Philippines – In a battle of collegiate champions sans the superstars who led their title romps, UAAP king La Salle ruled from start to finish over NCAA titlist San Beda to claim an outright semifinal seat in the PBA D-League.

The EcoOil-La Salle Green Archers – even minus UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao – punctuated a dominant Aspirants’ Cup classification-round campaign by pummeling the Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda Red Lions, 82-71, on Thursday, April 18, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

“Heading to this game, I told them to respect San Beda. They were not the NCAA champions for nothing,” said La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario.

La Salle saw five players hit double-digits in the win as Joshua David led the charge with 14 points, while Jonnel Policarpio and Raven Cortez each added 13.

Mike Phillips and foreign student-athlete Henry Agunanne also chipped in 11 markers apiece, lifting the unbeaten Green Archers to their fifth win of the tournament, all in double-digit margins.

“Actually, whether it’s a one-point win or a big lead, we will take a win because what we really want to establish now is the winning mentality, and figuring things out as early as now the things we need to improve,” said Nazario, who, along with assistant coach Caloy Garcia, called the shots for the Green Archers in lieu of head coach Topex Robinson.

La Salle’s win relegated San Beda to the quarterfinal round, but with a twice-to-beat edge, as the Red Lions wound up third with a 3-2 win-loss card.

Bryan Sajonia fired 21 points for the Red Lions, while Yukien Andrada poured 15 of his 16 markers in the first half.

The only time the Red Lions were in the driver’s seat was in the first minute of the game at 2-3. From there, La Salle took over, suffocating the Red Lions through their patented full-court pressure, which resulted in 23 turnovers and 13 fastbreak points for DLSU.

In last year’s Aspirants’ Cup finals, La Salle, then with Quiambao in the lineup, swept a San Beda squad bannered by now-Archer and NCAA champion Jacob Cortez

Earlier, the CEU Scorpions picked up the other outright semifinal berth with a second-best 4-1 record after a 96-78 rout of CCI-Yengskivel.

Led by Abdul Wahab Olusesi’s 20 points, the Scorpions stunned San Beda last Tuesday, breaking a potential tie for the automatic semifinal seat.

In the opener, Go Torakku-St. Clare Saints took down Keanzel Basketball, 124-90, for the second twice-to-beat quarterfinal edge with a fourth-best 2-3 record.

The Scores

First game

Go Torakku-St. Clare 124 – Cabauatan 19, Burgos 13, Yu 13, Galang 11, Manzano 10, Russel 9, Balacaoc 9, Dumancas 8, Sual 8, De Guzman 7, Decano 6, Estacio 6, Tapenio 5, Angeles 0.

Keanzel 90 – Wong 31, Gayosa 17, Ceniza 12, Alota 12, Villamor 4, Ibo 4, Romero 3, Maurillo 3, Baclic 2, Advincula 2, Alina 0, Yambao 0.

Quarters: 19-25, 48-39, 89-60, 124-90.

Second game

CEU 96 – Olusesi 20, Santos 12, Bernabe 11, Marcelo 9, Puray 7, Darbin 6, Gamboa 6, De Guzman 5, Malicana 5, Serrano 5, Guevarra 4, Diaz 2, Benitez 2, Mendoza 2.

CCI-Yengskivel 78 – Laran 19, Valderama 13, Buenaflor 11, Nuarin 9, Esguerra 8, Jawili 7, Dever 5, Guray 3, Galvez 2, Talagtag 1, Palma 0, Puzon 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 53-46, 81-64, 96-78.

Third game

EcoOil-La Salle 82 – David 14, Policarpio 13, Cortez 13, Phillips 11, Agunanne 11, Macalalag 8, Austria 7, Abadam 5, Alian 0, Gollena 0, Gaspay 0, Romero 0, Buensalida 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 71 – Sajonia 21, Andrada 16, Calimag R.C. 13, Puno 10, Calimag Jr. 6, Gonzales 3, Songcuya 2, Estacio 0, Tagle 0, Payosing 0, Celzo 0, Royo 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 49-30, 65-50, 82-71.

– Rappler.com