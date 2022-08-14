La Salle, NU march to FilOil preseason quarterfinals

TOUGH GRIND. Michael Phillips and the Green Archers play two games in one day.

La Salle stays perfect in preseason action to clinch a quarterfinal berth as NU also coasts to the next round after winning by forfeiture

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle and National University stretched their unbeaten streak to become the first two teams to secure quarterfinal spots in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Just hours after playing a game in another league, La Salle still had more than enough energy to blast San Sebastian, 75-47, and stretch its perfect run to five games.

Ice Blanco topscored with 16, while Penny Estacio added 10 points for the Green Archers, who stayed on top of Group B to advance to the last eight.

“I have to give it to the boys. We were ready for the two games today. And we played hard,” said La Salle coach Derrick Pumaren.

The Green Archers, who absorbed their first loss in the PBA D-League earlier in the day, quickly vented their frustrations on the Stags as they stormed to a 9-0 start that ballooned to a 19-4 lead late in the first quarter.

Although in the same footing as the Archers, the Stags – who also just played in the D-League – never recovered the rest of the way and fell to 2-2.

National University, meanwhile, had an easier time marching to the quarterfinals after winning by forfeiture over Mapua.

The NU Bulldogs automatically earned their sixth win to stay on top of Group A as the winless Cardinals failed to field enough players for the game.

In the other game, Adamson got back on track while also dealing a second straight defeat to erstwhile top team University of the Philippines, 71-64.

Jerom Lastimosa and Joem Sabandal dropped 14 points each as the Falcons stunned the reigning UAAP champions to improve to a 5-3 record.

Malick Diouf’s double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds wasn’t enough as the Maroons slipped to 5-2.

Far Eastern University and San Beda, meanwhile, also pulled off separate big wins.

The FEU Tamaraws fanned their playoff hopes after a 90-79 triumph over the UST Tigers.

Bryan Sajonia pumped in 20 points built on four treys to go along with 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while four other Tamaraws finished in double-digits as FEU climbed to 3-3 in Group B.

San Beda scored a breakthrough win over Letran, 102-77, behind James Kwekuteye’s 18 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

Luckless in their first three games under new head coach Yuri Escueta, the Red Lions finally got it going as Peter Alfaro also delivered with 16 points.

The Scores

First Game

FEU 90 – Sajonia 20, Sandagon 13, Torres 12, Tempra 11, Gonzales 10, Sleat 7, Gravera 5, Bagunu 5, Alforque 4, Ona 3, Tchuente 0, Guibao 0, Montemayor 0.

UST 79 – Baclaan 19, Concepcion 13, Cabanero 9, Mantua 8, Herrera 8, Lazarte 6, Garing 6, Santos 5, Pangilinan 5, Crisostomo 0, Escobido 0.

Quarters: 27-18, 43-37, 63-60, 90-79.

Second Game – NU wins via forfeiture over Mapua

Third Game

SAN BEDA 102 – Kwekuteye 18, Alfaro 16, Cometa 14, Bahio 13, Ynot 10, Sanchez 9, Penuela 8, Cortez 7, Cuntapay 4, Andrada 2, Jopia 1, Visser 0, Tagala 0, Garcia 0, Llarena 0, Teruel 0.

LETRAN 77 – Yu 21, Sangalang 16, Reyson 14, Caralipio 7, Santos 6, Olivario 5, Tolentino 3, Paraiso 2, Miclat 2, Guarino 1, Bataller 0, Bautista 0, Go 0, Lantaya 0, Ariar 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 55-37, 84-54, 102-77.

Fourth Game

ADAMSON 71 – Lastimosa 14, Sabandal 14, Manlapaz 13, Manzano 8, V. Magbuhos 7, Flowers 5, Douanga 5, Hanapi 4, Colonia 1, Yerro 0, Barasi 0, Jaymalin 0, Erolon 0, Torres 0.

UP 64 – Diouf 15, Lucero 11, Tamayo 10, Fortea 9, Abadiano 8, Cagulangan 6, Alarcon 3, Torculas 2, Ramos 0, Catapusan 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 35-23, 61-46, 71-64.

Fifth Game

LA SALLE 75 – Blanco 16, Estacio 10, Montecillo 9, Nwankwo 8, Galman 6, M. Phillips 6, Austria 5, Cortez 4, Buensalida 4, Winston 3, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Quiambao 0, Nelle 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 47 – Concha 19, Janao 16, Paglinawan 5, R. Gabat 3, P. Gabat 2, Suico 1, Rodriguez 1, Cruz 0, Barroga 0, Garcia 0, Radam 0, Castor 0, Ventura 0.

Quarters: 22-7, 37-19, 55-29, 75-47.

– Rappler.com