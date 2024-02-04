Redemption nears: Adamson HS survives NU, moves to cusp of 1st UAAP title in 31 years

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JOB'S NOT DONE. Adamson forward Vince Reyes handles the ball against the Nazareth-NU defense in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball finals Game 1

Vince Reyes and the Adamson Baby Falcons move on the verge of the program's first title since 1993 after a late UAAP finals Game 1 escape of MVP favorite Collins Akowe and the gutsy Nazareth-NU Bullpups

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson’s unselfish brand of basketball may finally pay off with a championship in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ basketball tournament.

Led by 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists from graduating leader Vince Reyes, the surging Baby Falcons are now one win away from their first high school hoops title in 31 years following a 77-71 escape of the gutsy Nazareth-NU Bullpups on Sunday, February 4.

Backstopping Reyes’ much-needed leadership are reserve Gene Carillo with 13 points, 4 boards, and 3 dimes in just 20 minutes off the bench, and Earl Medina with a full line of 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Presumptive MVP Collins Akowe went on a tear in the losing cause, dropping a 26-point, 11-board double-double on 11-of-13 shooting in 27 minutes before fouling out in the pivotal fourth quarter charge.

Mac-Mac Alfanta added 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Elijah Yusi and Klein Tagotongan scored 9 and 8, respectively.

Adamson now has a chance to finish the job in Game 2 on Wednesday, February 7, still at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Nazareth-NU, meanwhile, hopes to force a winner-take-all Game 3 as it still guns for its fifth title in the last 10 years.

The Scores

Adamson 77 – Reyes 17, Carillo 13, Medina 12, Bonzalida 11, Esperanza 6, Sajili 6, Umali 4, Garcia 3, Abayon 3, De Jesus 2, Perez 0, Tumaneng 0.

Nazareth-NU 71 – Akowe 26, Alfanta 11, Yusi 9, Tagotongan 8, Palanca 6, Cartel 5, Nepacena 2, Usop 2, Solomon 2, Reroma 0, Barraca 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 37-39, 51-59, 77-71.

– Rappler.com