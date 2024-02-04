UAAP
JR Isaga

Redemption nears: Adamson HS survives NU, moves to cusp of 1st UAAP title in 31 years

JOB'S NOT DONE. Adamson forward Vince Reyes handles the ball against the Nazareth-NU defense in the UAAP Season 86 boys' basketball finals Game 1

UAAP Season 86 Media Team

Vince Reyes and the Adamson Baby Falcons move on the verge of the program's first title since 1993 after a late UAAP finals Game 1 escape of MVP favorite Collins Akowe and the gutsy Nazareth-NU Bullpups

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson’s unselfish brand of basketball may finally pay off with a championship in the UAAP Season 86 boys’ basketball tournament.

Led by 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists from graduating leader Vince Reyes, the surging Baby Falcons are now one win away from their first high school hoops title in 31 years following a 77-71 escape of the gutsy Nazareth-NU Bullpups on Sunday, February 4.

Backstopping Reyes’ much-needed leadership are reserve Gene Carillo with 13 points, 4 boards, and 3 dimes in just 20 minutes off the bench, and Earl Medina with a full line of 12 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Presumptive MVP Collins Akowe went on a tear in the losing cause, dropping a 26-point, 11-board double-double on 11-of-13 shooting in 27 minutes before fouling out in the pivotal fourth quarter charge.

Mac-Mac Alfanta added 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Elijah Yusi and Klein Tagotongan scored 9 and 8, respectively.

Adamson now has a chance to finish the job in Game 2 on Wednesday, February 7, still at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Nazareth-NU, meanwhile, hopes to force a winner-take-all Game 3 as it still guns for its fifth title in the last 10 years.

The Scores

Adamson 77 – Reyes 17, Carillo 13, Medina 12, Bonzalida 11, Esperanza 6, Sajili 6, Umali 4, Garcia 3, Abayon 3, De Jesus 2, Perez 0, Tumaneng 0.

Nazareth-NU 71 – Akowe 26, Alfanta 11, Yusi 9, Tagotongan 8, Palanca 6, Cartel 5, Nepacena 2, Usop 2, Solomon 2, Reroma 0, Barraca 0, Herrera 0.

Quarters: 16-13, 37-39, 51-59, 77-71.

– Rappler.com

